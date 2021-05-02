Daniel Farke reveals worrying Norwich City injury update on midfielder after 4-1 win over Reading

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has revealed that midfielder Oliver Skipp could have suffered a major injury blow and potentially broken his foot following the Canaries’ 4-1 win against Reading.

Skipp has been a phenomenal player for the Canaries in the Championship this season and had been an ever-present on the field ever since his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur. However, he was forced off the field late on in the title-clinching win against Reading after an awkward looking tumble. The midfielder could then be seen on crutches during the title celebrations after the game.

The midfielder is facing an uncertain future in the summer when he heads back to Tottenham, with Football League World revealing that Jose Mourinho’s departure has left his situation up in the air. However, Norwich would be keen to make a move to re-sign him if that possibility were to arise. A long-term injury though might well prevent any such move materialising.

Speaking to the media following Norwich’s win against Reading, Farke revealed that Skipp has potentially suffered a broken foot. While he also said they will assess him in the coming days, but that he feels it could well turn out to be a major injury for Skipp.

He said: “A big concern. It was pretty painful for him and our physios’ first assessment was they are not that optimistic for him.

“It seems like a major injury. Right now, too soon to give a firm prediction. We have to continue to assess him over these coming days but it was pretty sore.

“It is a shame because he was unbelievable this season. One of our outstanding players. All our thoughts are with him and we hope he is capable of being fit for the new season. It is an issue with his foot. We think it could be broken.”

The Verdict

This is a devastating update from Farke and whilst it does not having any negative implications on their season with promotion and the title now already wrapped up, it is something that Norwich supporters will not have been wanting to hear. Skipp has earned a special place in the hearts of the club after his excellent performances throughout the campaign and deserves a better end to his loan.

Skipp will be frustrated himself with him likely having been keen to return to Tottenham in the summer full of confidence and ready to have a go at impressing a new manager. However, now he could be on the side lines for a while with an injury and that could see his chances of breaking into his parent club’s side next season suffer.

Norwich would also have been interested in re-signing him, and it remains to be seen whether this potential injury blow would affect those chances.