Daniel Farke has revealed that Helder Costa is likely to leave Leeds United before the transfer window closes.

The Portuguese winger returned to Elland Road this summer following loan spells at Valencia in La Liga and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Costa has previously been involved in Championship-winning sides, both at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Does Helder Costa have a Leeds future?

However, new Leeds boss Farke has not involved him in any of his first three matchday squads, and confirmed to the Yorkshire Post that he expects the 29-year-old to find a new club in the near future.

He said: "[With] Helder, it's clear. So we were quite open. He was quite open, at any point, he wants to leave the club and there will be a decision.

"So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season, he was not in our plans and we were not in his plan so it's fair to think there will be a solution."

What other wing options does Farke have to call upon?

Costa is not the only Leeds winger to want out of Elland Road this summer, with both Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra left out of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Birmingham at St Andrews - it's become public knowledge the former is trying to force a move, whilst the latter's absence in the second city was a mystery.

Jack Harrison, who won promotion to the Premier League alongside Costa at Leeds, joined Everton on a season-long loan on Monday.

The departure continues a summer exodus at the club, with Rodrigo, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca all allowed to move on following relegation from the top flight.

Gnonto and Sinisterra both started the opening weekend draw against Cardiff City, but Farke is starting to look light on options in forward areas.

Daniel James and Ian Poveda featured against Birmingham, with Georginio Rutter introduced as a second-half substitute.

Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville missed the trip to the Midlands through injury.

With Costa having just one year remaining on his contract and seemingly keen to move on, it appears Farke will be in need of attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

What is the latest on the futures of Gnonto and Sinisterra?

Farke refused to comment on the situation regarding Gnonto and Sinisterra after the game at Birmingham, but it currently seems unlikely that the immediate future of either lies at Elland Road.

Football Insider reported on Monday that Sinisterra is likely to leave on loan before the transfer window closes on 1 September, and interest in Gnonto shows no sign of going away.

Although the signing of Harrison may change Everton's stance on recruiting the Italian international, it has emerged that Tottenham Hotspur are keen to add the 19-year-old to their squad.

The Athletic's Phil Hay has revealed that Gnonto is being made to train on his own, away from Farke's first-team squad, as uncertainty around his future continues.

Leeds are back in action on Friday night as they host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, but quite which players will still be at the club by that time remains to be seen.