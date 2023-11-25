Highlights Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, urges his team to be greedy and not rest on their laurels.

The Whites' draw against Rotherham United was disappointing as it could have closed the gap on top-two teams Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Farke wants a culture of high standards at Elland Road.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes his team needs to be greedy to retain high standards and urged them not to rest on their laurels, making these comments to the Yorkshire Post.

These comments come after the Whites maintained their unbeaten run last night with a 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United - a result they will probably be disappointed by.

They had the opportunity to close the gap further between themselves and top-two outfits Leicester City and Ipswich Town, which would have put a considerable amount of pressure on the latter two.

Unfortunately for the Whites, Hakeem Odoffin's strike just before the interval cancelled out Crysencio Summerville's early opener, which means they were only able to reduce that gap by one instead of three.

Both Leicester and Ipswich are on the road today as they face tough ties against Watford and West Bromwich Albion - and there's a chance that the Foxes and the Tractor Boys don't pick up maximum points.

In a sense, that would make Leeds' draw at Rotherham even more frustrating for the Whites, who have set very high standards now despite enduring a reasonably underwhelming start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening five league games.

And they will want to keep pushing in their potential quest to secure a top-two spot.

What do Leeds United need to do now?

Considering how underwhelming their results were during the early stages of the season, the Whites will take their current league position.

But Farke wants his team to keep pushing and not rest on their laurels.

The West Yorkshire side's boss said: "We are still a work in progress and not the finished end product. We work in many areas in this club in order to create a bright future, not just in the short (term), but the mid and long term picture.

"There's still lots of stuff to do and I don't want us to enjoy ourselves and praise ourselves too much or feel too happy about everything.

"It's important that we stay a bit greedy as a club to develop and make sure we create an atmosphere of high performance so that we can be successful as a club."

Which players can help Leeds United to develop?

There are plenty of players who can help Leeds develop and maintain high standards.

Joe Rodon could be a great long-term asset if he signs permanently and Archie Gray is proving to be an exciting and versatile young player in defence and midfield.

In the middle of the park, Ethan Ampadu will only get better considering he's still young and the same applies to the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Summerville.

Summerville has been particularly good this term and it would be a good achievement if they kept the Dutchman beyond the end of the January transfer window.

Up top, Georginio Rutter has been very good at times and Joel Piroe should eventually come good after enduring a mixed start to life at Elland Road.