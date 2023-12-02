Highlights Leaving players out of matchday squads is a difficult task, as Daniel Farke admits.

Leeds United have added depth to their squad through big-money signings like Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe, as well as shrewd moves like Sam Byram.

With these additions providing depth, Farke has admitted that it's impossible keeping every player happy.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that leaving players out of matchday squads is a very difficult task, making this admission to Leeds Live.

Plenty of players may have left Elland Road during the summer transfer window, but they also brought in some players in return and have managed to add depth to their squad because of these additions.

Not only did they make some big-money signings with Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe coming in permanently, but they also made some other shrewd moves, with Sam Byram proving to be one of the best free agent signings of the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

These nine signings are all first-team ready and have been brought in to try and help the Whites get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Even with players leaving though, some capable players have had to be left out of the matchday squad altogether with others ahead of them in the pecking order.

What did Daniel Farke say was an impossible task at Leeds United?

Farke is one man who knows how difficult it is to leave players out of his squads - and also knows he needs to handle them properly when they have been dropped. At the same time, he knows it's impossible to keep everyone happy.

He said: "Yes, it's the most difficult part of of the job because you're not working on the FIFA PlayStation when you just press some buttons and there are no emotions.

"You don't work with robots, you work with human beings and this is what you always have to keep in mind and also the experience of how you felt yourself as a player.

"It's sometimes difficult to see and to judge the whole picture. It's more like you just listen to a decision and have a look and think out of a pretty individual and subjective perspective.

"I know how tough it is and in my experience [of the best approach] is always openness and honesty and the truth.

"The players don't want any excuses or something to spin around the picture, to be open, to be direct, to be honest. This the best way and it's not possible to keep all the players happy."

Which players may become unhappy at Leeds United?

Joe Gelhardt is one player you have to feel for, because he hasn't won too much game time this term.

Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are two other players who may want to keep an eye on their game time, with Sam Byram and Djed Spence potentially set to be the starting full-backs if Archie Gray returns to the midfield.

Karl Darlow hasn't won much game time but it remains to be seen whether he's open to a move after only arriving in the summer.

Charlie Cresswell will also want regular game time - and a couple of the Whites' wingers face not starting too regularly between now and the end of the season.

Willy Gnonto will be keen to start as many games as possible - but he will need to be in form and remain consistent if he wants to be a regular part of the first 11.