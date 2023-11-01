Highlights Leeds United have received a potential injury boost as defender Joe Rodon should be available for their game against Leicester City.

Leeds United have received a potential injury boost ahead of their game against Leicester City on Friday night.

The Yorkshire side travels to face league leaders Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Friday, with 14 points splitting the pair from first to third place.

The Whites will be looking to make it five wins out of their last six games and inflict only Leicester’s second defeat in the league.

To do so, Daniel Farke will want all his important players available, and they have received a boost ahead of this game, as the German has revealed that defender Joe Rodon should be available baring no reaction from training today.

How has Joe Rodon performed for Leeds United so far this season?

Leeds signed Rodon on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur during the summer.

The Welsh international has lost his way at Spurs, and his move to Elland Road is a chance for him to impress once again in English football.

Rodon has taken to life at Leeds very well, as he’s started 10 of the 12 games he has been available for in the Championship.

The 26-year-old is yet to get off the mark for the Championship side, but given the club’s injury problems at the back, Rodon has been crucial, as he’s been reliable and been a big part of their rise to third in the table.

Joe Rodon's stats per club (As it stands November 1st, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Swansea City 54 0 1 Swansea City U21 59 0 0 Cheltenham Town 12 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 24 0 0 Stade Rennais FC 22 1 0 Leeds United 11 0 0

Rodon had to be brought off in Leeds’ last game against Huddersfield Town, as he felt discomfort after shielding the ball out of play. There were concerns he may be out for the Leicester game at the very least, but that may not be the case.

Farke has been speaking ahead of the game against Leicester and has provided a further update on the player, as well as Leeds’ other injury concerns.

He said, via the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There were a few players with a few concerns, Rodon, Byram, Cree Summerville, I subbed all three of them. We had to take care of them yesterday, they were involved in parts of team training, but they were able to train today. If there's no reaction, they're all available.”

Can Leeds United end Leicester City’s unbeaten run?

Leicester are clearly the runaway leaders in the division this season, but the Championship is a long, hard season, and it is unlikely the Foxes are going to continue at this pace.

It could be said that Friday night’s game is Leicester’s first real challenge of the season, as the Whites are playing very well themselves and only have Leicester and Ipswich ahead of them in the table.

There is no reason why Leeds can’t go to Leicester and think they can get a result, but they will need to be at their best. Plus, they will need to have players like Rodon available, as that gives them the best chance.

Leeds will hope their attacking players can hurt Leicester’s defence, and were they to get a result, they could potentially blow the top of the table wide open.