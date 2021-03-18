Daniel Farke reveals impressive statistics in wake of Norwich’s win over Nottingham Forest

Norwich City produced one of their best performances of the season as they cruised to another three points in the Championship last night, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground.

The Canaries made it nine wins on the spin and restored their 10-point lead at the Championship summit, without really having to get out of first gear against the Reds.

Norwich took a deserved lead on 10 minutes, with Teemu Pukki finding space on the edge of the area before firing across Jordan Smith and into the bottom corner with an emphatic finish.

Three minutes later, Kieran Dowell played a quick one-two with Lukas Rupp before rifling a volley low and beyond Smith to extend the Canaries’ lead.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Norwich City – But do they really?

1 of 16 Delia Smith True False

Norwich weren’t to add to their lead despite having numerous sights of goal, but they dominated what was a one-sided contest and accrued 66% of the ball.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game, Daniel Farke revealed some impressive statistics which showed just how dominant his side were.

He said: “We could have easily scored three, four or five goals. We ended up with more than 700 passes and more than 90 percent passing accuracy with nearly 70 percent possession and 22 shots. I think it was a focused and quality performance.

“In the second half, we had the better chances but it was important to play without mistakes and without allowing them anything. It says a lot about a side when they can bring the likes of Murray and Taylor in during a game and their offensive quality.

“We reduced them to just one chance in the game so it was an all round performance – top in possession and creating chances and good in terms of controlling and defending the game – so a mature performance that I’m happy with.”

The Verdict

Norwich didn’t really have to break a sweat to beat Forest. They were sharper, slicker and better in every department.

Forest weren’t aggressive enough in their pressing and that allowed Norwich to pass it around precisely and with real fluidity.

They are one of the best teams I’ve seen in the Championship and they should do well in the Premier League next season having learnt a lot of lessons in the top-flight last season.