Leeds United lost some ground in the promotion race on Boxing Day away at Preston North End, where goalkeeper Illan Meslier took the name of the day traditionally referenced to on December 26 a bit too literally with his actions.

With the Whites playing first out of their promotion rivals, with Southampton kicking off at 3pm and Ipswich and Leicester playing each other in the evening, it gave Daniel Farke's side a chance to cut the gap to the top two.

Unfortunately though, the actions of Meslier played a part in what ended up being a 2-1 loss at Deepdale as early on in the second half, the Frenchman struck PNE striker Milutin Osmajic, with referee Josh Smith dismissing the stopper for his actions.

United soon conceded to North End skipper Alan Browne, and despite an equaliser being converted from the penalty spot by captain Pascal Struijk, Leeds were struck down in the 89th minute by Liam Millar's wonderful solo strike.

Meslier's sending off was disappointing for Leeds, but it did provide an opportunity for summer signing Karl Darlow to make his league debut for the club after just two EFL Cup appearances since his arrival from Newcastle United.

His first job was to pick the ball out of the back of the net from Browne's header, but he will now have the next three matches to stake a claim to keep the shirt when Meslier is back from his suspension.

Farke reveals details of conversations with Darlow over Leeds role

Ahead of the trip to West Brom on Friday night, Farke has spoken openly about having honest and open conversations about Darlow being the number two choice firmly behind Meslier when both are available, but there is full faith in the experienced stopper to deliver the goods when called upon, like he is set to be called upon for the next three matches.

"We signed Karl because he’s a quality goalkeeper and we have no fear putting him into the goal," Farke said ahead of Leeds' trip to West Brom about Darlow, per the Express & Star.

“When you have a quality goalkeeper he is highly motivated to play, but we spoke quite openly about the situation that Illan is a goalkeeper with unbelievable potential and has proved that in each and every game.

"Outstanding saves and clean sheets, with many points already when I think about the save at Leicester, also some other saves, I am pretty pleased with his season so far.

"I think also Karl is supportive but right now we need Karl, we will back him and we are pretty confidence he will repay the trust.

“I think it’s important that just because of Karl, we don’t have to change our whole approach."

Could Karl Darlow be Meslier's replacement if Leeds sell the Frenchman?

When Darlow arrived at Leeds over the summer, it was almost expected that he would be heading into the season as the club's first-choice, with several big clubs linked with a move for Meslier.

The expectation was that Meslier would be sold for a big fee before the deadline, but that September 1 date came and went without a move being made for his services.

That has left Darlow on the sidelines and watching on as Meslier holds the number one jersey, but an act of petulance has brought the 33-year-old back into the fold.

Should Meslier end up being sold though by Leeds if their valuation is met, it's hard to see Darlow being his successor, mainly due to the fact that his age means he won't have that many years left at a top level.

For three matches though, Darlow has the chance to stake his claim and prove any detractors he may have wrong.