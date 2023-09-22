Leeds United's indifferent start to the 2023-24 season continued earlier this week when they were held to a goalless draw against Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The MKM Stadium is a tough place to go nowadays with Liam Rosenior's squad looking as fearsome as it has done for a while, but it was a match where they had zero shots on target with Leeds having the better opportunities.

Daniel Farke's side had 17 shots but only four on target, with none of them going past Ryan Allsop in-between the Hull sticks.

And with Joe Rodon sent off in the second half, Leeds had to cling on by the end of the match, with Adama Traore missing an open goal in the final few minutes of the match.

It's fair to say that Leeds may have potentially gotten away with one as they held on for a point, but they now take their attentions to Saturday afternoon, when they get ready to face Watford back on home soil.

They will be without a key player or two though for that particular contest, with the latest individual to be struck down being an important one in Wilfried Gnonto.

What has Daniel Farke said on Wilfried Gnonto?

Farke has revealed in his pre-Watford press conference that Gnonto will not be part of the squad against the Hornets - but unlike in August where he withdrew himself from selection, this time the Italian has been struck down by injury.

Gnonto was withdrawn after just 21 minutes in Wednesday night's away clash at Hull City, and the diagnosis does not look to be a very positive one - although a full assessment has not yet been received by the United head coach.

"Sadly bad news with him," Farke said, per Phil Hay of The Athletic.

"He's done his lateral ankle ligament.

"We wait for the assessment this afternoon. He'll definitely not be available tomorrow."

Farke has plenty of options to choose from out wide however in Gnonto's absence, with Crysencio Summerville and deadline day signing Jaidon Anthony both coming on against the Tigers.

There is also Ian Poveda to consider as well, meaning that Farke has a selection headache ahead of the visit of Valerien Ismael's side to Elland Road.

How long will Wilfried Gnonto's injury take to recover from?

Depending on the severity of Gnonto's ankle issue, the pint-sized attacker could be missing for up to three months if it's the most severe damage possible.

Medical advice suggests the mildest of sprains would keep a player sidelined for a one to to two week period, which would bring United and Gnonto up to the next international break if it reaches the latter stage of the recovery.

A moderate ankle injury could take two to three weeks of recovery time, but the worst case scenario - a grade three sprain - has a time-frame of anywhere between three and 12 weeks, depending on the kind of damage done.

With how explosive and effective Gnonto can be on the pitch, Leeds will of course be hoping for the best-case scenario when it comes to his injury, but they are well covered in the event of him being out on a more long-term basis anyhow.