Daniel Farke reacts when asked if Norwich have made contact with Tottenham over Oliver Skipp’s future

Daniel Farke has revealed that Norwich City are yet to contact Tottenham about the possibility of re-signing Oliver Skipp on loan next season.

Skipp joined the Canaries on a season-long loan deal this term, and has excelled during his time at Carrow Road.

The midfielder has started all 32 of Norwich’s Championship matches this season, and netted his first professional goal in their victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday which saw Farke’s team move seven points clear at the top of the standings.

Jose Mourinho has previously tipped Skipp to become a future captain at Spurs, and Farke said that he isn’t currently focusing on the midfielder returning to Carrow Road on loan next season – with no guarantee of promotion despite Norwich sitting pretty at the top of the second-tier table.

Meanwhile, the Canaries manager told Eastern Daily Express that he would have preferred to sign someone on a permanent deal, but Skipp’s “talent” is exactly why Farke opted for the Tottenham man.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to hear Farke not wanting to comment on potential future incomings, but in truth, there’s every chance that Skipp returns to Carrow Road next season.

Whilst Tottenham could do with the midfielder in their ranks, another season at Norwich will do Skipp no harm – especially as he’d likely be a regular under Farke and gain far greater experience returning to Carrow Road than potentially being back-up at Spurs.