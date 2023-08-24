Highlights Leeds United have been linked with Joel Piroe for quite some time.

Things have accelerated in recent days, with reports suggesting Piroe will now undergo a medical with the club.

Manager Daniel Farke was naturally questioned about the potential transfer in his press conference, but remained tight-lipped.

It has been a rather disappointing start to the Championship campaign for Leeds United.

Indeed, three matches into the league campaign, and Daniel Farke's side are still yet to register a victory, with two draws and one defeat to their name so far.

It is likely, though, given the amount of potential transfer activity that could happen at the club between now and the transfer deadline, that we do not see the best of Leeds until next month at the earliest, once Farke has a settled squad at his disposal.

That said, Leeds remain very active in the market, with links to Swansea City striker Joel Piroe not going away as the club look to strengthen their attacking options.

What is the latest on Joel Piroe from Swansea to Leeds?

After being heavily linked with Piroe all summer, it did look as though any deal to send Piroe to Elland Road was potentially off this summer when the Swansea forward was reported on social media to have signed a new deal with the Welsh club.

It appears those reports were premature, though, and Leeds United have acted quickly since.

Indeed, earlier today, Fabrizio Romano reported that Piroe was on his way to Leeds United for his club medical, also reporting that all parties expected a deal to be signed by the end of the week.

This has been backed up by Football Insider, who are now reporting that the medical is taking place at the time of writing, on Thursday afternoon.

What did Daniel Farke say about the Joel Piroe deal?

Naturally, with reports suggesting Leeds are close to signing Piroe, Daniel Farke was quizzed on the player during his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend.

Perhaps learning from Jurgen Klopp's recent blunder regarding Moises Caicedo, Farke remained coy and tight-lipped on the matter for the time being.

After being asked about Piroe, Farke was quoted as telling the media during his press conference, via the Yorkshire Evening Post: "No, we just speak about business once it's done and as long as players not under contract for us I don't comment about any player, about any rumours so for that, my only focus is the game tomorrow and my players who are available,"

Without mentioning names, Farke did discuss new incomings at Leeds United this summer, though.

The Whites boss suggested that with a few incomings his squad will be there or thereabouts, and that he couldn't commit to the club making a signing ahead of the weekend.

"With some new incomings, I think we also not too far away, that's right." the Leeds boss explained to the press.

"We are working hard, we’ll see [whether they will make a signing by the weekend].

"I can’t tell you if we will have a new signing before the weekend."

Leeds United face Ipswich Town away from home in Championship action on Saturday afternoon.