Highlights Cody Drameh's return from injury has impressed Daniel Farke, who sees a role for the full back in his plans for Leeds United.

As Leeds failed to sign Max Aarons, Farke should consider utilising Drameh as a valuable asset in the team.

By relying on Drameh, Leeds can focus on other transfer targets in the final weeks of the window.

Daniel Farke has offered an update on the future of Cody Drameh amid the Max Aarons transfer saga.

A move for the Norwich City defender seemed to be almost over the line earlier this week, before Bournemouth stepped in and hijacked the deal in the 11th hour.

Aarons has instead opted for a move to the Cherries ahead of their Premier League campaign getting underway this weekend.

The potential arrival of Aarons had called into question the future of Cody Drameh, who plays in the same position as the 23-year-old.

Does Cody Drameh have a future at Leeds United?

Drameh has missed the start of the new season due to injury, making his return to the team off the bench in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup first round win over Shrewsbury Town.

The defender has spent time out on loan in the previous two campaigns, going to Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Farke has indicated that he sees a role for the full back in his plans for the team.

The German highlighted the work he has done to return from injury earlier than expected, revealing his happiness in seeing him return to action.

"We need to use every player and and I'm happy that Cody is right now back, was two weeks out injured and not available,” said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"[He had] just one day of training with the team.

“Normally it's not enough to make it to the game day squad.

“But today yeah it was due to the situation that we had to play without several players.

“And so we need him maybe even a bit too early back and it's good that he also was able to play this ten minutes or however long he was on the pitch without injury.

"It's good to have him back.”

Farke refused to elaborate on the situation surrounding Aarons, claiming that he didn’t want to talk about a player that is not part of his team.

Leeds are closing in on a move for Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur, although the move has yet to be made official.

It is set to be a busy last few weeks of the window at Elland Road, with multiple players being linked with a move involving Leeds.

Meanwhile, the team will return to league action this weekend as Farke’s side aim for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

This Saturday sees the team take the trip to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

Should Daniel Farke be using Cody Drameh in his Leeds United team?

Drameh was a key part of Luton earning their promotion to the top flight last season, proving he is more than ready to compete for Leeds at this level.

The 21-year-old could be a valuable asset for Leeds this year and should be given an opportunity in the team by Farke.

The failure to sign Aarons could prove a blessing in that regard as it may open the door for the full back to take the step-up to first team regular at Elland Road.

Relying on Drameh could also allow Leeds to focus their transfer attention elsewhere in these final few weeks.