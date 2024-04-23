Highlights Leeds' win over Boro put them back in the top two spot, but Gnonto's controversial goal raised eyebrows.

Farke acknowledged the contentious nature of the call, hinting at a persistent struggle with decisions against his team.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate around VAR in the Championship, with clear pros and cons to consider.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has given his reaction to the controversy surrounding Wilfried Gnonto's goal against Middlesbrough.

Leeds ensured their fate remains in their hands by beating Boro 4-3 at the Riverside Stadium. The Whites retook their spot in top two and they'll have the chance to increase their lead over Ipswich Town if they pick up a good result against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night.

Championship Table (As it stands April 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 43 42 91 2 Leeds United 43 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 43 29 84

The game between the two northern clubs started at a fast pace, with Isaiah Jones bundling the ball into the back of the net, after a quick counter-attack from Michael Carrick's side, in the seventh minute. Just over 600 seconds later, Leeds had the lead.

A penalty from Crysencio Summerville, who bagged a brace on the night, and a finish from Patrick Bamford against his old club put United 2-1.

There were another two goals before the halftime whistle blew, as the in-form Emmanuel Latte Lath found the back of the net from a difficult position. But his good work was cancelled out by the Italian forward's aforementioned attempt, nine minutes later.

The game calmed down a bit in the second half, with just the two goals being scored. Summerville completed his brace with a curling strike into the far-hand corner not long after the hour-mark, and, with a few minutes to go, Latte Lath produced a magical header from a lofted through ball, courtesy of Alex Gilbert's right boot, to lob Illan Meslier and put the score to 3-4.

The Dutch winger's second goal ended up being the real difference maker, but it was Gnonto's goal that has caused outrage.

Wilfried Gnotno's controversial goal

The 20-year-old was played in behind by Summerville, and he calmly slotted the ball past Seny Dieng in net. Middlesbrough defender Matt Clarke appealed loudly for the offside flag to be raised, but the assistant referee had judged the Italian to be in front of Boro's last man when the ball was played to him.

Replays suggest otherwise though, as this still image from Sky Sports appears to show Gnonto in an offside position when Summerville makes the pass to him.

Daniel Farke's reaction to the controversial Gnonto goal

Had the 20-year-old's goal not stood, then Leeds would still have been a point behind Ipswich, having played a game more than them. This would have amped up the pressure on them for their Friday night trip to London, where a win would surely have been a must.

After the match, Farke was quizzed about his side's third goal, and he said, as per Leeds Live: "In the sense of the game, we would have said let it go years ago.

"If it was offside, we can say 52 went against us. Not sure if Bamford was offside in the second half when his goal was disallowed. I need to watch it back. I'm not sure if we are owed something. All the mistakes have gone against us this season."

Gnonto goal is an example of why VAR should help the Championship

The Video Assistant Referee system certainly has its drawbacks. It can feel like the power is being taken away from the official in the middle of the pitch at times, and that they can't overrule those watching slow-mo replays in the booths miles away.

More than one second tier side has been hurt by VAR this weekend in different ways. Boro will claim that they would have got a draw from the game had the system been in place, while Coventry City would have loved for it to not have been in use for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Of course Boro will feel hard done by, but so will Leicester City and Ipswich. Those two points could be vital in stopping one of those sides from getting automatic promotion, and cases like this is where VAR would be able to help iron out those creases in the game but it comes with its negatives, which is why many EFL supporters don't want it.