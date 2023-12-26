Highlights Meslier's red card was influenced by Osmajic's provocation, but he should have reacted smarter.

The referee should have given yellows instead of a red card.

Meslier is to blame for getting involved and letting his teammates down. Darlow will replace him for the next three games.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that Ilan Meslier should have been ‘smarter’, but he felt the keeper only warranted a yellow card for the incident that saw him sent off.

Ilan Meslier costs Leeds as they lose at Preston

After a 4-0 hammering of Ipswich last time out, the Whites wanted to close the gap to second place to just four points by beating North End at Deepdale.

However, they would ultimately fall to defeat, with Ryan Lowe’s side running out 2-1 winners, with Liam Millar scoring a wonderful late winner for the hosts.

Yet, there’s no doubting the big talking point came in the 53rd minute, as Meslier was shown a straight red card, when the game was goalless.

After taking a routine cross, the Frenchman was involved in a spat with Ben Whiteman, before Milutin Osmajic came over and pushed the keeper. Meslier then responded by pushing the striker away in the face, right in front of the referee.

Whilst the Montenegrin made the most of it, as he rolled around, the offence was clear, and Meslier was dismissed.

Daniel Farke reacts to Ilan Meslier red card

That was a turning point in the game, with North End growing in confidence with their man advantage, and they would make it count.

The manner of Meslier’s red card was hugely frustrating for the Yorkshire side, and Farke gave his assessment on the incident when speaking to Leeds Live.

“I am not sure if it's three matches. We will see. Obviously we do not need to analyse it. First knock, second player has nothing to do, runs over a hard knock against his body to provoke something. Illan reacts. Player rolls around 10 times. What they wanted. As a referee you should sense this and not influence a game in this way. One time.

“No fair play award for his diving and rolling around to provoke red cards. Cannot complain because this is what a team does when they are searching for momentum. Against a team that played so well on Saturday.

“Gave the referee a decision to make. Should have reacted smarter. Not a red card. Everyone can see they are trying to provoke him. Yellows all-round is the fair outcome. The red card influenced the game. Away game. Spicy atmosphere.”

Ilan Meslier is to blame

Firstly, it should be said that the reaction from Osmajic was embarrassing, and he clearly went in to rile Meslier up and to provoke a reaction, which Farke mentions.

But, he was rightly booked for his involvement in it all, and the reality is that you can’t raise your hands to the face of the opponent - which Meslier did.

So, he only has himself to blame, and there was absolutely no need for him to get involved at all. He had caught the ball, and then been given a free-kick, so it should have been about starting an attack.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Meslier will know that he has let his teammates down, and he will now have to watch on for the next three games, with summer signing Karl Darlow set to come in.