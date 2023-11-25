Highlights Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes his team should have been awarded a clear penalty in their draw against Rotherham.

Despite dominating the first half, Leeds allowed Rotherham to equalize just before halftime.

Leeds had chances to take the lead in the second half but were unable to capitalize, resulting in a frustrating draw.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was adamant his side should have had a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday night.

Leeds drop two points at Rotherham

The Whites were firm favourites going into the Yorkshire derby, and a routine away win seemed on the cards when Crysencio Summerville gave Leeds an early lead.

Yet, despite dominating throughout the first-half, Farke’s side would go in level at the break, as Hakeem Odoffin equalised in stoppage time.

The Millers were much improved after the break, and they had two good chances to take the lead, but Liam Cooper cleared one effort off the line, whilst Illan Meslier saved well from Fred Onyedima.

Daniel Farke speaks out as Leeds denied penalty

As the game progressed, Leeds began to wrestle control back, and they felt they should’ve had a penalty when Lee Peltier fouled Dan James in the box.

Replays showed that Peltier had caught James high on the shin, and he was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch, never mind to not give away a penalty.

Leeds continued to push, and Jaidon Anthony had a goal disallowed late on, as Patrick Bamford was offside in the build up.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke gave his thoughts on the controversial incidents.

“We have to get a penalty for Dan James, the linesman apparently had the thought Patrick Bamford was two inches offside. I was far away, but my view was clear that it was 100% a penalty. It's the Championship, we don't have VAR and probably a home game, you get this situation all day long. Away game no one is really shouting for it. You have to accept it on Championship level.

“It's definitely a penalty. It was obvious to see, my feeling was the referee was close enough to see it. On the other hand the linesman was pretty keen to see Patrick Bamford two inches offside. We didn't score the second goal.”

Can Leeds feel aggrieved?

Farke was keen to mention Bamford’s offside was close, but the reality is that he was offside, and the linesman made a fantastic decision at a crucial time in the game, so he deserves plenty of praise for that.

However, you can understand his anger over the penalty. For balance, you could argue it didn’t look that bad live, and the official only gets one view of the foul. Nevertheless, once you saw a replay, it was a clear foul and probably a red card, so Leeds should certainly have had a penalty.

Therefore, you have sympathy for Farke on that one, and for all the criticism VAR gets, it’s incidents like that which would have been picked on had the ref had a chance to look again.

What next for Leeds?

The result was a frustrating one for Leeds, and whilst they can point to the penalty, they only really have themselves to blame, as they were in a great position to win comfortably but they threw it away.

So, it will feel like two points dropped, and they will be determined to bounce back in the week when they welcome Swansea City to Elland Road.