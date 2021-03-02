Daniel Farke provides Norwich City injury update ahead of crucial Brentford test

Daniel Farke has confirmed that Todd Cantwell will miss tomorrow’s crucial fixture against Brentford at Carrow Road.

The influential attacking midfielder missed the 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday due to a calf issue, but it had been hoped that he would be able to feature against the Bees.

That’s not going to happen though, with Farke stating to the club’s official site that the 23-year-old is going to miss out, and a ‘late decision’ will be made to see whether Cantwell can play against Luton Town this weekend.

There was some good news for the Canaries though, as the boss also explained that Marco Stiepermann is stepping up his return, but he will be patient with the German before throwing him back into the team.

“It had been more of an illness than an injury. He looked quite sharp but he’s been out since before Christmas so he’ll need some time to be back in the mix.”

The game against the Londoners tomorrow sees the top two come together, with Norwich knowing a win will put them ten points clear of Brentford.

The verdict

It’s a big blow that Cantwell will not be involved, because he had been superb in recent games prior to this little setback.

However, Farke has a big, quality squad at his disposal, so this just presents others with an opportunity to shine, with the win at Wycombe highlighting the strength in depth.

As for Stiepermann, it’s positive news that he’s returning, and he could have a big role to play in the run-in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.