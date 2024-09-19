Daniel Farke has provided an injury update on Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo, Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Cardiff City this weekend.

The Whites will be looking to get back to winning ways following their defeat at home to Burnley last Saturday.

It has been reported by Football Insider that the Leeds board have opted to stick with Farke for the time being amid growing pressure on his position at Elland Road.

Their opponents this weekend, Cardiff, also have an under pressure manager in Erol Bulut due to the Bluebirds’ poor start to the term.

All three of Solomon, Rodon and Firpo were substituted in the loss to the Clarets, with Rothwell coming off the bench in the second half.

Farke is optimistic that all four players can be available for selection this weekend for the clash away to Cardiff.

He has admitted that there are still some question marks over Solomon’s fitness, but he is still hopeful that the forward will be fit enough to be a part of the team, with Max Wober also back in training.

“Rodon missed a couple sessions, Firpo struggled a bit with his MCL, Solomon had some back problems and Rothwell rolled his ankle but I’m optimistic that they will all be available,” said Farke, via Leeds United on Twitter.

"The biggest question mark is over Solomon but I’m still optimistic.

“Max Wöber is back in training.”

Rodon and Firpo have started all five league games for Leeds so far this season, with Rothwell also featuring each time (all stats from Fbref).

Solomon signed for the Whites in the final days of the summer transfer window, but he has started both league games since arriving at Elland Road, contributing one assist in that time.

Leeds United league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 19th) Team P GD Pts 5 Watford 5 +4 10 6 Sheffield United* 5 +5 9 7 Oxford United 5 +3 9 8 Derby County 5 +3 9 9 Leeds United 5 +3 8 10 Middlesbrough 5 +2 8 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Leeds are currently ninth in the league table heading into this weekend’s latest round of action.

The Yorkshire outfit have won just two of their opening five games, making for an underwhelming start to the season.

Farke will be under a lot of pressure if the team fails to get a positive result this weekend, especially given the fact Cardiff are bottom of the Championship.

Leeds will be eyeing an automatic promotion place this term, but are currently already four points behind second place Sunderland.

Cardiff will host Farke’s side on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off in south Wales.

Injury boost needed for Leeds

This injury update comes as good news for Leeds, especially as an injury to Rodon would’ve left them quite light in defence.

If all four players can be available for selection, then it also gives them the best chance of taking home all three points.

Another poor result would really hurt Farke’s position within Elland Road, so this could be a big game for the club on Saturday.

Having everyone fit and ready to play is exactly the start to the weekend that Farke needs, but the concerns over their fitness up to now does highlight just how much of an issue a potential injury crisis could become for the side in the future.