Highlights Patrick Bamford's hamstring injury will not impact Leeds United's transfer plans as it is not a long-term injury.

Georginio Rutter's muscle issue needs to be assessed before determining his availability for Sunday's game against Cardiff.

Leeds should prioritise signing a new striker due to concerns over Bamford's fitness and Rutter's lack of immediate impact.

Daniel Farke has given an update on Leeds United’s future transfer plans for this summer.

The German was speaking ahead of his first competitive game in charge at Elland Road coming this weekend.

The Whites make their Championship return after three years in the Premier League.

Farke will be aiming to guide the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The team will be looking for a positive start to that ambition with their opening game on Sunday coming against Cardiff City.

However, an injury update ahead of that clash has also been factored into their potential transfer plans in the coming weeks.

What is the latest surrounding Patrick Bamford’s fitness at Leeds United?

A hamstring injury to Patrick Bamford means that his fitness will need to be assessed ahead of the Bluebirds’ visit to Yorkshire this weekend.

However, the Leeds boss has claimed that this setback will not have an impact on Leeds’ transfer activity before the 1 September deadline as it is not a serious injury.

"No, because I don't think it will affect our transfer plans at all because I don't think it's an unbelievably long-term injury, so it's not like an ACL or something like this where you are months out,” said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“So we hope that's not too long.

“It could obviously affect the first game, let's be honest, but this is what the Championship is all about.

“If you missed two or three weeks and it could be quite quick four or five games.

“So we hope for the best right now.

“So in general, yeah, this type of injury happened and we have to examine."

Georginio Rutter is also an injury worry going into Sunday’s opening league fixture.

The forward has suffered a muscle issue in his core, which will also need to be assessed before determining his availability.

Leeds have had a busy summer preparing for life back in the second division.

49ers Enterprises purchased full control of the club from Andrea Radrizzani, marking a new era for the club.

Farke was also appointed as manager after a protracted interview process.

The German will be tasked with fighting for promotion from the get go, but there is still a lot of transfer activity that could yet still happen at Elland Road in the coming weeks.

The future of Bamford may now be impacted by his hamstring injury following some speculation he could leave the Championship side this window.

Should Leeds look to sign another striker before the window closes?

Bamford’s fitness has been a real cause for concern in the last two seasons, so moving him on and replacing him makes a lot of sense for Leeds.

Rutter has also failed to make an immediate impact, so it’s not clear that he can be relied upon to lead the line at Elland Road next season.

So bringing in someone capable of consistent goals should be a high priority for the recruitment staff at Leeds.

The loss of Rodrigo Moreno only stands to highlight the need for a new striker.