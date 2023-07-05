Daniel Farke has been confirmed as the latest manager of Leeds United, after the speculation linking the former Norwich City boss with the Elland Road club was put to bed.

The two-time promotion winner with the Canaries becomes Leeds' fourth head coach in the calendar year of 2023, following Sam Allardyce, Javi Gracia and Jesse Marsch.

The German has signed a four-year deal with the club in a bid to immediately regain Premier League status after a dismal season last time out, as relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season.

Farke has since revealed some of the conversations held between himself and members of United's board behind-the-scenes in the process of him taking the reins.

Daniel Farke on Leeds United job

The 46-year-old was United's clear target for a heavy period of time, and whilst outside speculation was gathering momentum, the German felt that more of the responsibility of selling a project fell at his disposal, rather than the likes of Whites CEO Angus Kinnear having to pitch the club and its long term ambitions to him, having already experienced the vociferous Elland Road atmosphere numerous times with Norwich.

Farke has inked a four-year deal at Elland Road.

"No one had to convince me about the potential of the club and the size of the club and what we can perhaps achieve in the mid and the long term," Farke said, as per LeedsLive.

"For me, it was more important I was 100 per cent convinced of the key people here because we have never met before, we never spoke that quite intense.

"I wasn't doing the advertisement for myself, it was more like the other way around. They had to convince me to overtake this role. The club didn't have to attract me.

"For me, the most important topic was the key people had more or less the same ideas and the same vision and also the same thoughts about what has to be done. Once I got this feeling anyhow, then it was more I said ‘Okay, listen, this is really an unbelievably interesting project in the short term because in football you always have to live in the short term. It's always about the three points in the next game, but also in the mid and long-term'."

What next for Daniel Farke and Leeds?

Farke now has a month and a day ahead of Leeds' opening fixture at Elland Road against Cardiff City to stamp his authority on the squad he inherits, and one which unquestionably underperformed last season.

Having a reputation for a full-throttle style of football, particularly from his previous stints in the Championship should excite Leeds fans as he looks to bring back an identity to the club which has been lost since Marcelo Bielsa's departure back in March 2022.

"It was quite important for me to have those conversations and obviously everyone knows for which brand of football I stand and, obviously, I also brought my thoughts across. My message is what I thought has to be done anyhow, in order to create a really good basement situation to make this club successful again," Farke also stated.

Whilst there are a handful of players that are still left in this squad from the Leeds side which won the Championship three years ago, the landscape of the division has very much changed.

Farke has a lot of work to do in a short period if his side is to add a third promotion to the Premier League on his CV, but will look to start adding to his squad as a big turnover of players is expected.