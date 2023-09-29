Highlights Daniel Farke expects Djed Spence and Wilfried Gnonto to return to the Leeds United team after the October international break.

Gnonto suffered an ankle injury but scan results indicate a shorter recovery time than initially feared.

Spence, who was seen as a great signing for Leeds, has been sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected to return until after the break.

Daniel Farke has revealed that Leeds United should welcome Djed Spence and Wilfried Gnonto back to the team after the upcoming October international break.

Wilfried Gnonto injury setback

After months of speculation over the summer transfer window, the Whites managed to keep hold of Gnonto, and he had settled back into the team well until he injured his ankle at Hull City.

Given the nature of the setback, there were concerns about just how long he would be out for, but the scan results were relatively positive, as the Italian international was not set for the lengthy lay-off that had been feared.

Djed Spence yet to make his mark at Leeds

Bringing in right-back Spence was seen as a fantastic bit of business by Leeds this summer, but they are yet to see the best of the player, as a knee injury has restricted him to just one brief substitute appearance.

At the time, it had been stated that the former Nottingham Forest loanee could be out for around eight weeks.

What is the latest on Spence’s and Gnonto’s injuries?

Ahead of the weekend game at Southampton, boss Farke gave an update on the duo to the club’s media, which stated that they are both on track to make a return to the XI next month.

“Willy had successful surgery but will be out until the international break. Djed needs time and also won’t be involved until after the break.”

The next international break begins after Leeds play Bristol City on October 7, and they are back in action two weeks later with a trip to Farke’s former club Norwich. However, it seems unlikely that Spence will make that game, as he had been expected back closer to the end of the month.

Do Leeds miss these two players?

On paper, you could make a case for Spence to be the best right-back in the Championship, and you would struggle to find a better winger than Gnonto given how he performed in the Premier League last season.

So, we are talking about two quality players for this level. Yet, the reality is that Leeds are capable of coping without the duo, which highlights the strength in depth that Farke has at his disposal.

Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have both shown they are good enough this season, with Sam Byram another option at right-back.

Meanwhile, Leeds are stacked for quality out wide, with Dan James, Jaidon Anthony and Crysencio Summerville all very good players.

Of course, having Spence and Gnonto available for selection makes Leeds a more formidable outfit, but they are unbeaten in six and moving in the right direction, so it won’t be used as an excuse by Farke if they don’t get the results they want.

What next for Leeds?

Attention has turned to Southampton for the Whites, as they make the long trip down south for the early game on Saturday, and despite Saints’ struggles, having lost four in a row, they will be a big challenge.

After that, Leeds have home games against QPR and Bristol City before the break, so they will hope to build some momentum and to close the gap on the top two over the coming weeks.