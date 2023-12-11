Highlights Leeds United are determined to keep their best players during January transfer window, according to Daniel Farke.

Leeds' success may lead to bids for their players, but they are not tempted to sell.

Some fringe players however, like Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell, may seek more playing time elsewhere.

Daniel Farke has revealed that Leeds United have no interest in selling their best players during the January transfer window, making this admission to Leeds Live.

The Whites are currently sitting third and although they were unable to close the gap on Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the weekend, they managed to get another three points on the board.

Goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville allowed them to secure all three points at Blackburn Rovers, with those goals only going on to help Leeds in their quest to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their underwhelming start to the season has consigned them to a place in the play-offs at the moment, but they have been excellent since the end of the first international break of the campaign and thoroughly deserve their place in the promotion mix.

They are probably the strongest side in the play-offs at this moment in time, although they won't have given up the possibility of securing automatic promotion, something that would allow them to avoid the stress of the play-offs at the end of the term.

Their recruitment has contributed to their success, with the 49ers deciding to open their chequebook on numerous occasions to bring in the players needed to give the Whites a real chance of promotion, even though they didn't generate too much money in terms of player sales compared to other sides who have come down from the top tier.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Leeds United not open to major sales in January

They may become the victims of their own success with clubs likely to come in with bids for some of their players in January, but Leeds seem determined to retain their most important first-teamers.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Farke said: "No [it has not been discussed with the board], we don't have to talk about this topic because everyone in this club knows we are ambitious and want to be successful and we want to keep our best players.

"There is no temptation, anyhow, to give some of our key players to other clubs. Why should we do this? Everyone is aware of the situation.

"We (club officials) don't even have to talk about it."

Leeds United players could be in the frame to leave Elland Road in January

Summerville will probably attract bids in January considering how excellent he has been this season, managing to compensate for other players who haven't been as good.

Georginio Rutter is another player who will be catching the eye of plenty of clubs after managing to transform himself into a real asset for the Whites this term.

Willy Gnonto could attract interest despite not impressing much this season, with the Italian's performances in the Premier League persuading clubs to make bids for him during the summer.

There are also some fringe players who may be on their way out.

Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell are two players who will surely want to get more game time under their belt.