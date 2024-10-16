Leeds United are in a crisis in midfield after long-term injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in back-to-back fixtures prior to the international break, leaving Daniel Farke short of options in the centre of the park but those that could be fixed within the free agent market.

Leeds entered the new season as one of the early season favourites, but face their promotion hopes derailing after recent blows to their first-team squad, with Ao Tanaka, Joe Rothwell, and Charlie Crew the club's only options in midfield.

Ampadu, Leeds' skipper, is set to be out for around 10 weeks, according to Farke. That's after damaging his lateral knee ligaments in the win over Coventry City, which has only been made worse following the news of Gruev's injury. Leeds have a real predicament in midfield now after he limped out of the draw against Norwich City with a knee issue of his own.

Gruev will be out until around March, but both players featured in close to every minute during the second half of last season and started together in each of the first seven league outings of this season, and Leeds have very little depth to deal with two problems in the same area.

It perhaps raises the idea of signing some experienced cover via further additions within the free agent market. However, Farke was not so warm on the idea prior to the international break. Speaking during his pre-Sunderland press conference, he explained his thoughts on signing someone from the free agent market.

He claimed it was one of their "professional duties" to check on available players, but that he was not "a big friend of signing players who are out of contract in the beginning of October, because it means more or less they are out of team training since May."

He added: "I think quite often it's a bit like a panic buy or like to pretend to do something anyhow. I think it's professional to check it, and sometimes out of coincidence or out of a special situation, there could be someone out who really suits the needs in this moment."

His view may need to change on that since the latest news has emerged, and there are genuinely good players who can impact Leeds' first-team squad who are available in the market. Speaking prior to Leeds' game against Sheffield United on Friday, he explained the latest regarding the situation.

Farke would not be drawn on questions featuring Cheikhou Kouyate, but said: "I spoke about the situation. I never confirm any names and I won’t speak about players who are not under contract with us. I just speak about our players.

"We’re having a deeper look into the free agent market. We are also a bit light in the centre-back position. Joe Rodon is on four yellow cards.

"We have a few ideas and we’re carefully optimistic we’ll be able to bring in a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks, but I cannot say names.

"It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player at the end of November. If we make a decision it will be pretty quickly. We spoke about profiles that are important. Potential candidates are already working on their fitness level behind closed doors.

"We also do our homework, but we’ll just be there when a deal makes sense. I spoke about challenges in October and I’m not usually a big fan but the situation is a bit special and unique. Sometimes you need a Plan B and not be so strict. I think we have to be professional and check it. It would definitely be beneficial.

"We need a player that is convinced of his challenge and fully aware of his role here and good character. A good solution in terms of contract, too. We can’t afford to spend a fortune on this deal. There are a few boxes that have to be ticked.

"We’re not too far away. We want to lead this club in a sustainable way and do things out of panic in a crazy way. If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks, then we won’t bring a player in at all."

Leeds United's search for a free agent

The likes of Dan James, Manor Solomon, and Isaac Schmidt have missed action of late, but it is Ampadu, Gruev and Max Wöber's issues which are causing the greatest headache for Farke and those connected with Leeds.

There still remains multiple options available that they could also sign if the club's resources are stretched thin until January, even if they are not all enticing due to their match fitness and conditioning.

Current Championship standings 2024/25 (as of 16/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

Now, it appears as though they are thinner in terms of numbers than they had first imagined, with Leeds having just two senior midfielders and two senior centre-backs for at least the next few weeks for crucial games such as Friday's clash at home to Sheffield United.

Every point and marginal gain matters during a season where the Whites are expected to be in the promotion mix, and so a free agent could be a solution in multiple areas of the squad currently, and needs to be added sooner rather than later.