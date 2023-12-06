Highlights Daniel Farke has a positive relationship with Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, sharing the same ambition for the club's success.

Daniel Farke has opened up on his relationship with the Leeds United hierarchy.

The German arrived as the club’s latest manager last summer, and has performed well in his first few months in the role.

Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

The Whites are in the mix at the top of the table, with Farke earning praise for his role in turning things around at Elland Road.

What is Daniel Farke’s relationship like with the Leeds United chairman?

Farke has explained his relationship with the Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe as the club begins preparations for the January transfer window next month.

The 47-year-old expressed his happiness with working with Marathe, revealing that they don’t feel the need to talk too much but that they’re on the same page with their ambition for the club.

“In the beginning, when we had the initial talks, obviously a lot because I wanted to see the whole picture and also how they want to lead the club, which way, which values and which processes,” said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“My gut feeling was really, really good about this and we were pretty much on the same page and the same ideas.

“Also how to bring stability and also, hopefully, mid and long-term success to the club, not just short-term.

“Everyone wants short-term, but also sustainability and what we want to create and we're all on the same page.

“Especially in the beginning, it was important to be in touch a lot and to speak about many things, but he's also experienced in business and sport business and he knows I have to focus on my players right now and I have to focus on so much work here,

especially on the Championship.

“We found, and are still finding, a really good balance between being in touch and speaking about some general things, but I still have the time and the energy to concentrate on the daily work.

“It's the same, more or less, with my supporters in the daily work.

“Paraag leads this club in a general way.

“It's fantastic to have those people around.

“This club is really blessed with lots of quality people.

“At the moment we just have to make sure, further on, we are there with the right decisions.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table after 19 games, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a clash with Blackburn Rovers on 9 December.

Is Daniel Farke the man to bring Leeds United forward?

Farke has done quite a good job at Leeds, and it comes as no surprise to find that he has a positive relationship with the chairman.

The German suffered a slow start, but their recent form in the last couple of months has been extremely encouraging.

The gap to the top two is a concern, but there are still plenty of games remaining to close the gap to Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leeds should be confident that they can get promoted this season under the former Norwich City boss.