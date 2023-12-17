Highlights Leeds United's Joel Piroe is now goalless in his last three matches for the Whites.

Piroe's goal drought is not a concern for Daniel Farke, who believes other attacking options can step up.

Farke emphasizes the need for the rest of the team to contribute in the final third, rather than relying solely on Piroe.

Daniel Farke has refused to criticise Leeds United’s Joel Piroe for his recent lack of goals.

The forward has now gone three games without a goal for the Whites, who have won just once during that period.

A 1-0 loss to Sunderland and a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the last week has dented the club’s hopes of automatic promotion.

The Yorkshire outfit is now 10 points adrift of the top two as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Piroe was signed in a big-money deal from Swansea City during the summer, with the hope that his goals would power Leeds to a place back in the Premier League.

Farke criticises Leeds’ lack of goals

However, Farke has refused to single out the Dutchman, claiming that the rest of the team needs to pitch in with contributions in the final third.

While the German believes Piroe wasn’t at his best on Saturday, he has suggested the 24-year-old’s current goal drought shouldn’t be a problem for the team given the quality of their other attacking options.

“It's not just about Joel Piroe,” said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“It's also about the others to step in.

"Even when I think about the header of Joe Rodon, normally it's a situation where even a centre-back should have scored today.

“I think he could be a bit more tidy today with his touches and bring himself into better positions.

“It was not his best day today.

“And for that, we have to accept this.

“He's scored many goals for us so far and it's definitely one of the key topics that my offensive players score but, all the others, Daniel James has scored more or less in each of the last home games, Cree [Summerville] has scored, Rutter has an assist again but should have scored today.

“After this game, it feels like two points dropped.

“We created more than enough, sometimes it has to be like this, you have to be relentless to open them and we did this with a fantastic goal from Summerville after Georgi’s [Rutter] pass.

“The problem is that we didn’t bury the game, we missed two or three chances.

“The amount of chances we missed in the last 20 minutes was more or less unbelievable.

“The quality of the chances also.

“When I think about the one-vs-one or the header, or the five yards and other scenes…

“Efficiency is a quality you need to have, sadly we didn’t show it enough to win this game.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are third in the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with the Sky Blues on Saturday.

Related Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto transfer stance revealed amid January interest Wilfried Gnonto is attracting January transfer interest ahead of the winter market next month

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash against second-place Ipswich Town on 23 December.

A huge week for Leeds ahead

The disappointment of their last two games means that next weekend’s home game against Ipswich will be massive for their automatic promotion hopes.

Defeat would leave them 13 points behind the Tractor Boys going into the second half of the season.

This would be giving the team too much work to do in closing down the top two, effectively ending their hopes of automatically going straight back up.

Farke will need his attacking players to be at their best, as they needed four to beat Ipswich earlier this season.