Daniel Farke offers insight on his Norwich City future

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says he has yet to hold talks over signing a new contract at Carrow Road.

Farke’s current deal with the Canaries is set to expire at the end of next season, when sporting director Stuart Webber is expected to leave the club, meaning there may be some concerns about Farke doing the same.

Now it seems as though the issue of Farke’s future at Carrow Road, is yet to be fully addressed behind the scenes.

Speaking about his current contract situation, the German was quoted by The Pink Un as saying: “There really has been no time to think about my individual situation because in this league the games are coming thick and fast, and in this season during one-and-a-half months less than normal.

“I was more worried to win football games on this level and also for next season, to plan the squad, there is no space right now to be selfish and think about my situation.”

However, it seems Farke still expects discussions about his future to be held well before that deal expires, with the Canaries boss going on to add: “I have a contract until June 2022 so it is such a long time still. I have always fulfilled my contracts in my life and for that nobody has to be worried.

“There was no time to speak about this and believe me when I say that as a coach, 14 or 15 months is a pretty long time. There will be the time to speak about topics like this but it isn’t a topic for me now.”

Farke is currently in his fourth season as Norwich manager, and could seal his second promotion to the Premier League in that time on Saturday with victory over Derby County, if results elsewhere go their way.

The Verdict

I think this is a reasonably encouraging update from a Norwich perspective.

Given the work that Farke has done since his arrival at Carrow Road, you can certainly understand why those associated with the club would want him to extend his deal there.

Indeed, that is something they would probably want doing as soon as possible, for the sake of peace of mind going forward.

But while it seems that that may not be the first thing on the agenda for Norwich, it seems Farke is confident that it will be addressed with plenty of time before his deal expires, and the German is open to doing that, suggesting he could be willing to put pen to paper on a new deal.