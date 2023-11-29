Highlights Leeds United have no new injuries and several players back to full fitness for their game against Swansea City.

The team's performance this season has been decent, but they are currently seven points off the automatic promotion places.

The match against Swansea is a crucial opportunity for Leeds to earn three points and put pressure on Ipswich Town in the standings.

Daniel Farke has provided some positive news for Leeds United supporters ahead of their game with Swansea City on Wednesday night.

The Athletic's Phil Hay reported via X that Leeds have no fresh injury concerns ahead of welcoming the Welsh side to Elland Road and that there are a number of players back to full fitness.

Georgino Rutter is back to 100% fitness while skipper Liam Cooper is also fine after suffering with cramp in the Whites' 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Friday. Meanwhile, Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk are both fit and available, while Spurs loanee Djed Spence is training so it could be possible that he's involved tomorrow.

This is a timely boost for the Whites as they look to bounce back from dropping two points to their Yorkshire rivals on Friday as they look to close the gap on Leicester and Ipswich in the automatic promotion race.

How have Leeds United performed this season?

Leeds find themselves in 3rd place, seven points off Ipswich Town in second after a decent start to the season which has seen them win nine of their first 17 games.

Championship table ahead of fixtures on 28th November 2023 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leicester City 17 21 42 2nd Ipswich Town 17 13 39 3rd Leeds United 17 11 32 4th Southampton 17 1 31 5th West Brom 17 11 29 6th Preston North End 17 -2 28

A home game against a Swansea side in 17th place should offer the Whites the perfect chance to add three points to their tally and to put pressure on an Ipswich side who have dropped points in three of their last five games.

Leeds have an in-form Southampton side on their tails and can't afford to slip up in midweek after a disappointing result to a managerless Rotherham side who are in the relegation zone last time out.

Leeds trio set to be re-united with former club

Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Daniel James will come up against their former club for the first time in their careers on Wednesday night. Swansea-born Rodon joined the Swans' academy at eight-years-old and made 54 appearances for the first-team, so Wednesday night is bound to be an emotional occasion for the man on loan from Spurs.

James also came through Swansea's academy, signing for the club from Hull City as 16-year-old before making his way through the ranks and playing 39 times for Swansea's first-team before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Joel Piroe left SA1 in August of this year after spending two successful campaigns with the Welsh side. Dutchman Piroe joined Swansea from PSV in the summer of 2021 and scored an incredible 46 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea.

It'll be an interesting occasion for all three players but there's no doubt that any allegiances to Swansea will soon go out of the window when Sam Allison blows his whistle at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening.