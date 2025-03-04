Leeds United are flying high at the top of the Championship and on track to return to the Premier League this season, but one of their main attackers has flattered to deceive in recent games, and should be replaced by an expensive summer investment who deserves a chance to prove himself in the starting eleven.

The Whites have been the standout side in the second-tier this season, and just need to keep their current form up to safely seal a return to the top-flight under Daniel Farke ahead of next season.

Their consistently free-flowing attacking play has helped them go eight points clear of third-placed Burnley as it stands, but a 1-1 draw to West Brom on home turf last time out did highlight some issues and has possibly given boss Farke some food for thought in terms of his selection decisions over the weeks to come.

Tottenham Hotspur loan winger Manor Solomon has been a bright spark at Elland Road since his arrival last summer, but his recent run of three games without contributing a goal or assist means he may well be in need of a rest soon to then try to recapture his form in the latter stages of the campaign.

With that in mind, now feels like the right time for Leeds to properly unleash £10 million summer signing Largie Ramazani and give him a run of starts in the Championship. The 24-year-old has struggled for form and fitness so far this season, but is clearly a talent who could become a key man for the Whites if he is trusted by Farke from the off more regularly.

Manor Solomon has been key for Leeds but has struggled recently

Solomon's summer loan capture from Spurs drew a lot of attention from across the EFL, as his experience in the Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk and in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham saw him widely tipped to take the second-tier by storm at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old has undoubtedly been an important player in Leeds' automatic promotion push off the left-wing, but initially struggled to displace Ramazani from the starting eleven in the early stages of the season. He instead settled for a place on the bench, but soon began to find his feet during the winter months.

Solomon has since started in all but one of the club's last 14 Championship outings, and has been one of the league's standout players in his position with five goals and six assists to his name during that time to fire the Whites into first place.

He has looked undroppable at times, and Farke has obliged with a run of starts, but his form has taken a hit over the last few weeks, which may be a sign of burnout and more rotation needed from the Leeds boss as his side head into a run of games that look relatively favourable on paper.

Solomon has not contributed to a Whites goal since his assist for Joel Piroe in the second-half of a 4-0 thrashing of Watford on February 11, which means the last three outings against Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Brom have seen him become somewhat of a spare part in some of the toughest games of the campaign.

Some time on the bench for the 25-year-old may be favourable if Leeds want to maintain their fantastic form, and Farke has Ramazani waiting in the wings to impress if he looks to make a change soon.

Largie Ramazani is a talented winger who could take Championship by storm if given a chance

Ramazani's Elland Road arrival was met with similar anticipation to Solomon's in the summer, but with the added pressure of a £10m price-tag, which has possibly weighed the 24-year-old down this season as he looks to make his mark in senior English football for the first time.

The Belgium youth international's ability is without question, after he came through the ranks at Manchester United and then impressed in La Liga with Almeria to earn his move back to England for that sizeable fee last August.

He has failed to really explode into life so far, however, despite that initial spell in the starting eleven in the opening stages of the campaign that saw him net against the likes of Cardiff City, Norwich City and Watford in three of his first eight league games.

Ramazani suffered an ankle injury in October that saw him ruled out in November, and has failed to ever really rediscover his previous form since. He has registered just one league start since being sidelined, as well as one goal and assist each, which both came in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

His fine turn and strike to put the game to bed against the Owls was a clear reminder of his talent and the effect he can have on the team when trusted, but despite also netting against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup in January, he has surprisingly failed to even come on in the last two games against Sheffield United or West Brom.

Whether that is Farke saving his legs for a potential start in the upcoming trip to Portsmouth remains to be seen, but it certainly feels like a good time to hand him more minutes, given Pompey's poor defensive record and injury concerns at the back.

Ramazani absolutely has the talent to succeed at Leeds, but Whites supporters will want to see a lot more from their main summer attacking investment from now until the end of the season. Solomon's recent dip in form gives Farke a great chance to tap into his brilliant squad depth and call upon the Belgian wide-man to prove his worth over the weeks to come.