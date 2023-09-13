Highlights Daniel Farke welcomes the international break to work with his Leeds United squad and eliminate distractions from transfer speculation.

Though Leeds has had a slow start, the season is now beginning and Farke demands improvement in their upcoming match against Millwall.

Georginio Rutter, despite being considered a disastrous signing so far, still has the potential to make a positive impact in the Championship under Farke's guidance.

Daniel Farke will have welcomed the international break as it has given him the chance to work with the majority of his Leeds United squad on a daily basis.

As well as that, with the transfer window now shut, there’s no more speculation surrounding his players, something which had proven to be a major distraction throughout August.

Even though five Championship games have been played, with the Whites collecting just six points in that time, it feels like Leeds’ season is really starting now.

So, Farke will be demanding improvement when his side are back in action at Millwall on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see what XI he goes with.

Georginio Rutter has a big role to play

There will be many debates over who should be in Farke’s best side, and one player who does divide opinion is Georginio Rutter.

There’s no denying the forward has been a disastrous signing so far, joining for a club-record fee that could exceed £35m. He has struggled to make an impact, and has certainly not lived up to expectations.

However, Rutter still has the ability to make a difference in the Championship.

It’s worth remembering that we are talking about a 21-year-old, who was joining a new league and a new country at such a young age.

As well as that, he arrived at a Leeds outfit that were in a mess, and, incredibly, Farke is the fifth head coach he will have worked with when you consider Michael Skubala’s caretaker spell.

Quite simply, it’s far too soon to judge Rutter, as he hasn’t been given the platform to succeed.

Yet, Leeds are clearly on the right track under Farke, and his front-foot style should ensure all attacking players can thrive. Rutter has qualities that could make him devastating at this level, even if he hasn’t shown it just yet.

But, this is a player who has good physicality, he can run in behind, he can beat players, and he can score goals. During his only full season in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, the France U21 international scored eight times.

Leeds’ best performance this season was undoubtedly at Ipswich, with Farke going with Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Joel Piroe and Rutter in what was a fantastic front four by Championship standards.

It worked as well, with all four scoring in a 4-3 victory, and whilst Sinisterra has moved on, Crysencio Summerville is a more than adequate replacement.

That has to be the approach Farke takes moving forward, and Rutter can flourish in such a set-up.

As of now, there’s no denying that Rutter has been an expensive mistake for Leeds, but he still has time to turn things around.

Given his lengthy contract, and the fact they wouldn’t recoup the fee they paid, a summer departure always seemed unlikely.

But, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing, as there is a player in Rutter, but he needs the guidance of Farke and patience from the fans to show what he can do at Elland Road.

Now, all eyes are on The Den, and Farke must give Rutter a chance to shine as part of this attacking, new-look Leeds side that will look to tear up the Championship.