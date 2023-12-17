Highlights Leeds United's unbeaten home record remained intact but their winning streak in West Yorkshire came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City.

Despite having the majority of territory and possession, Leeds struggled to create meaningful chances against a resolute Coventry side.

Manager Daniel Farke expressed disappointment and frustration, stating that his team should have won the game but failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United side failed to capitalise on Ipswich Town's dropped points following a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The stalemate meant Leeds' unbeaten home record remained intact, but saw their seven-match winning run in West Yorkshire come to an end.

Crysencio Summerville smashed home his 10th Championship goal of the season to give Farke's side a 58th-minute lead.

But that advantage was short-lived when Bobby Thomas headed Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's cross past keeper Illan Meslier nine minutes later,

The Whites had the majority of territory and possession, but struggled to meaningfully create against a resolute Sky Blues side who stood firm to hold on for the point.

Leeds almost won it late on, but Coventry's battling point was made safe when Dan James had a chance to win it in the 95th minute but missed from close range under pressure from Thomas.

Farke's post-match verdict

Speaking to the press post-match, via Phil Hay, Farke gave his thoughts on Leeds' performance. he said: "[The feeling is] disappointment and frustration. When you win a point you see positive aspects but after this game it feels like two points dropped. When you judge the game, we should have won. We did more than enough.

"I want us to feel the disappointment. I don't want to talk about the positives. Coventry, they put everyone who could defend on their teamsheet. They left their creative players out. It was clear that they would sit very deep.

"You have to be relentless until you open them. We did this with a fantastic goal. The problem is we didn't bury the game. Then a totally unnecessary loss of the ball and we allowed a cross to come in. There was one cross we had to deal with in the whole game. We weren't able."

Leeds United vs Coventry City verdict

Not for the first time this season, Leeds struggled to break down a team sat largely in a low block, with no fewer than six defenders named by Robins in Coventry's lineup.

Farke doesn't seem to think there was much of a problem, but that doesn't tell the full story, as Leeds accumulated just 1.4xG in a home game where they had 20 shots (per FBref), which is hard to ignore as a potential issue.

Leeds' out of possession approach doesn't often give the opposition many big chances, and can often be used to turn the ball over high up the pitch. High regains as a way to unsettle the opposition and score quickly have certainly been a feather in Farke's cap this season tactically.

An issue of late has been winning games through goals in transition or through individual quality, which are fair ways to create chances in general; but more solutions need to be implemented into breaking down compact defensive units, though.

That is where Leeds are coming up short, and it can be the difference between automatic promotion and the play-offs. Of course, another creative profile in their forward line to make a difference in the final third would help, with Summerville and Georginio Rutter doing the majority of heavy lifting in that regard.

However, a lot of their approach play lacks tempo and is simply too passive, making them too predictable stylistically and thus easier to defend against. The Whites are too individualistic and rotations of players around the ball to pull the opposition around are not a frequently seen aspect of their approach.

Championship top four (As it stands December 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 21 27 52 2 Ipswich Town 22 19 52 3 Leeds United 22 15 42 4 Southampton 22 8 42

The gap to Leicester and Ipswich could close up in the coming weeks, with Ipswich coming up against both Leeds and Leicester during the festive schedule. However, it will be in those low-margin games against deep defensive blocks where the season will be decided long-term.

Farke cannot argue that poor finishing was the sole reason for his side failing to win against Coventry, and needs to recognise that the passive approach play needs remedying.