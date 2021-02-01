Daniel Farke makes transfer admission regarding Norwich City duo

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has stated that both Josip Drmic and Moritz Leitner are both free to leave the club before the deadline this evening.

Both players have found themselves out of favour at Carrow Road this term, with the duo both failing to make a first team appearance between them so far.

It has become abundantly clear that both players are surplus to requirements at the Championship clubs and as Southwell reported, both players are free to depart if their respective agents can arrange moves away before the deadline.

Farke confirms #NCFC's first-team business, both incoming and outgoing, is done. Obviously, Josip Drmic and Mo Leitner are free to leave if their agents can sort a deal. — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) February 1, 2021

The duo were regulars during their earlier years at Carrow Road, making a combined total of 77 appearances for the Canaries between 2018 and present day.

Drmic and Leitner both have contracts at the club which run until the summer of 2022, perhaps suggesting why Farke is so keen to cash in on the two players in the near future.

The Verdict

It’s very clear that neither player has much of a future with Norwich and for that reason they should be doing all they can to get the duo off the wage budget at the nearest opportunity.

Both are experienced players that will surely attract interest from abroad given their pedigree in German football in particular, meaning that I don’t feel that they will struggle to find a move.

It’s been a great window from Farke’s perspective as he has managed to hold onto his most valuable assets as the Canaries continue to make the early running for the Championship title once again after their success back in 2019.

Getting these players out of the club may have to wait until the summer but in the meantime they could well provide good back up if injuries occur to key players.