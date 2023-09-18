Highlights Daniel Farke isn't surprised that Leeds were able to keep Georginio Rutter.

Rutter's goal and their clean sheet against Millwall show signs of progress for both the player and the team.

It's unclear if keeping Rutter was the best financial decision, but he has the potential to be a top-quality player for Leeds in their promotion bid.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed he wasn't surprised that he was able to retain Georginio Rutter beyond the end of the summer window, speaking to Leeds Live.

These comments came following the Whites' 3-0 away win at Millwall, with that victory sending a statement of intent to their rivals following their reasonably slow start to the campaign.

Joel Piroe will grab the headlines with his brace - but Rutter was also able to get himself on the scoresheet following what has been a difficult start to his time in West Yorkshire.

How has Georginio Rutter got on at Leeds United?

With Rutter arriving from Hoffenham for a club record fee in January, believed to be up to £36m, there were huge expectations of the forward with the club forking out that much to bring him to Elland Road.

And his presence was much-needed because Leeds needed extra firepower in their previous quest to remain in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, he was unable to live up to expectations during the 2022/23 campaign, registering no goals and just one assist in his 14 competitive appearances.

And the Frenchman wasn't exactly able to make the best start to this campaign either, notably struggling against West Bromwich Albion as the Whites could only seal a 1-1 draw.

However, he was given another chance to prove his worth at The Den and although it's never easy entering the Lions' den, the visitors thrived in the English capital.

Rutter managed to get himself on the scoresheet and they were able to keep a clean sheet, which was a real bonus for a side that haven't made the best start to the 2023/24 season.

What did Daniel Farke admit about Georginio Rutter?

Following a rough start to life at Elland Road, it wouldn't have been a shock to see the forward leave during the summer window, especially with the Whites needing to balance the books.

He stayed though and although there was a considerable amount of interest in him, Farke wasn't surprised that he was able to keep the forward.

He said: "Not surprised (he was able to keep Rutter).

"I was of course hoping it would work out and there was lots of interest in him, also big names all of Europe tried everything, but he was quite committed so although he had a tough start to life at this club, he sensed there was more in it, wanted to prove his worth and pay something back and show I am a top class player."

Have Leeds United made the right decision to keep Georginio Rutter?

It's difficult to say right now because Rutter hasn't been prolific so far this term.

However, he's a top-quality player when in top form and Leeds need players of that calibre to give themselves the best chance of getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It could be argued that they would have benefitted from cashing in on the Frenchman considering they didn't generate a huge amount in player sales during the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Having a decent amount of time left on his contract, Leeds could have sold him for a decent fee.

But he could be key in guiding the Whites to promotion, so the decision to keep him may not be the worst one in the world.