Highlights Daniel Farke has pointed out that Tony Mowbray's sacking shows Sunderland have high expectations.

Last season heightened those expectations, with the Black Cats finishing in the top six.

How successful Mowbray's successor is will determine the if sacking was the right decision. An upgrade will be difficult to find.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes the sacking of Tony Mowbray shows how high Sunderland's expectations are, speaking to the Whites' media team.

The Black Cats were in ninth place and just three points adrift of the play-offs following Mowbray's last game in charge, which isn't a bad position to be in considering how tough the league is this season.

They may have finished sixth last term, but three high-quality teams came down from the Premier League and have done well this season, with Leicester City, Leeds and Southampton all in the top six at this point.

Not only this, but promoted team Ipswich Town have also been excellent, which has provided the Black Cats with an even more difficult task in their quest to secure another place in the play-offs.

A top-two finish feels out of reach at this point with Leicester and Ipswich both thriving at the moment, but even a top-six finish is going to be a real challenge considering the calibre of teams involved in the promotion mix.

They may be sitting in the play-offs at this point - but they need to build on last weekend's win against West Bromwich Albion and that won't be an easy task considering they face Leeds tonight.

A win would be a real statement of intent though - and it would probably keep them in the play-offs for another few days.

Daniel Farke's point about Sunderland

The Black Cats were only promoted from League One during the previous calendar year - but last season has heightened expectations.

And the sacking of Mowbray have highlighted these expectations according to Farke, who said: "It tells you a lot about this club that they’re in the top six and despite that just a week ago they part ways with a pretty experienced manager at this level in Tony Mowbray.

"It says a lot about the expectations of this club and where they want to finish.

"It means that if you have an away game against an opponent in the top six and still not happy with their position, it’s one of the most difficult tasks in this league."

Sunderland may come to regret Tony Mowbray's departure

Whether the Black Cats will end up regretting sacking Mowbray will depend on the successor they choose.

If he turns out to be a major success, the Wearside outfit can forget how harsh the 60-year-old's sacking is.

But if the Black Cats decline after this, some fans may be rueing Mowbray's dismissal.

Results haven't gone their way in recent weeks and that's why it wasn't a complete shock when his departure was announced.

But it felt like he was a good fit at the Stadium of Light and they need an upgrade if they want this sacking decision to work out. An upgrade will be difficult to find.