Daniel Farke has given QPR credit for being better than their position in the table suggests.

Leeds United face QPR on Wednesday evening in the latest round of midweek Championship fixtures.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are currently sitting in the relegation zone, 22nd in the table, after the opening nine games of the season.

It has been a difficult start to the term for the London club, who have won just two league games so far.

QPR have eight points, five fewer than the Whites going into their clash at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

What has Daniel Farke said about QPR?

Farke has claimed that QPR should not be underestimated just because of their lowly position in the second division table.

The Leeds boss has highlighted the abundance of talent and experience in their squad as a big threat that his players face this week.

“They have a better squad than their position shows,” said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“Difficult start. Not in the best position, but their squad is really good.

“Pretty experienced players and coaches.

“Fantastic with his former clubs. Will be good in the long term.

“Not in the best position, but last three away games they have only conceded once.

“We will have to be patient and relentless to get chances.

“What is crucial is being effective when we can finish.

“Solid side that does not allow many chances.”

Leeds suffered defeat at the hands of Southampton last weekend, so will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

The defeat knocked the Whites back to ninth in the table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Leeds will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt this year, but their form so far this season suggests that will be easier said than done.

Leeds have won just two of their last five league games, with inconsistent form preventing them from competing at the top of the table.

The gap to Leicester City in first is now 11 points, which they cannot afford to balloon in the coming weeks.

Ipswich Town are nine points ahead in second, with Leeds’ sights firmly set on fighting for a top two spot.

Failure to beat QPR on Wednesday would be a significant blow in their hopes of gaining ground on the automatic promotion places.

The two teams meet at Elland Road, with the game set to kick-off at 7.45pm.

How important is Leeds United v QPR?

The defeat to Southampton last Saturday was a real blow, as Farke’s side was building some good momentum in recent weeks.

The form of Joel Piroe in particular was quite promising, and Leeds looked to have turned a corner in their pursuit of promotion.

Leeds cannot afford to lose consecutive games at this stage, with the gap to the top two already quite big considering it is just October.

While QPR are not to be underestimated, Ainsworth’s side have still got a poor record and should be there for the taking, so failure to win would be a big setback for the Whites.