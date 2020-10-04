Daniel Farke makes Norwich City transfer revelation

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has admitted that defender Ben Godfrey is likely to leave the club this summer.

Godfrey did not feature for the Canaries in their 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Saturday afternoon, and it has recently been reported that Everton have agreed an initial £25million fee to bring the 22-year-old to Goodison Park.

Now it seems as though the chances of that deal going through have increased even further, following these latest comments from Godfrey’s current manager.

Speaking ahead of his side’s defeat at Carrow Road about the situation surrounding Godfrey, Farke told Sky Sports Football (03/10, 12:15): “I made my point yesterday and spoke that a move to any club is pretty likely.

“We will see what the next hours and days bring. But, to be honest, my total focus today is on the game.”

Having joined Norwich from York City back in 2016, Godfrey has made a total of 78 appearances in all competitions for the Carrow Road club, scoring five goals.

If the centre back’s move to Everton is confirmed, he will be the second high profile departure from the club following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, after Jamal Lewis’ move to Newcastle earlier this summer.

As things stand, Norwich are currently 15th in the Championship table, with four points from their opening four games of the Championship season.

The Verdict

This will of course be a blow for Norwich.

Godfrey is a very solid option at this level, and at 22-years-old could have been an important asset for the Canaries in years to come.

However, it was always going to be hard for Farke’s to retain all their key players, so it is perhaps not a huge surprise to see that Godfrey looks set to move on, and the fee they look set to receive for him could certainly be useful in the current climate.