Daniel Farke makes Norwich City transfer claim following reported Leeds United bid

Daniel Farke has claimed that there have not been any offers made for Norwich City players, despite recent reports suggesting Leeds United had submitted a £15 million bid for Todd Cantwell.

The Canaries playmaker was one of the players that turned heads when they were a Premier League side last season, producing a number of dazzling displays.

Reports earlier today suggested that Leeds had submitted a £15 million bid for the 22-year-old as Marcelo Bielsa looks to add depth in attacking midfield.

Cantwell was not included in the matchday squad for Norwich’s game against Bournemouth today, which the Norfolk club lost 1-0, stoking the fires that he could be on the move to Elland Road.

Speaking to Eastern Daily Press’ David Freezer after the Canaries defeat, Farke addressed the situation concerning the attacking midfielder and claimed that the Championship club had not received offers for any players.

DF says "no offers are in for any player" as far as he's aware, as he comes to a close on Buendia and Cantwell being distracted. — David Freezer (@davefreezer) September 27, 2020

On the omissions of Cantwell and fellow playmaker Emi Buendia, he suggested neither player was fully focussed.

"I watched our training week and I pick a team on these players are fully focused and desired to represent the yellow shirt," Farke says of Cantwell and Buendia absence. "I never pick a team because of the name, potential or what someone has done in the past." Were both fit #NCFC — David Freezer (@davefreezer) September 27, 2020

A product of the Norwich academy, the midfielder was a bit-part player when Farke’s side were promoted in 2018/19 but became an integral player during their one season in the Premier League.

Cantwell still has two years left on his current contract, indicating Leeds will likely have to meet the Championship club’s valuation of him to get a deal done.

The Verdict

Farke was never likely to admit that Cantwell was on his way but it appears that an offer has not been made by Leeds, despite recent reports.

Losing the playmaker would be a blow but he did look a player that deserves to ply his trade at Premier League level last term.

He’s an exciting prospect and certainly someone you’d imagine could come on leaps and bounds under Bielsa.