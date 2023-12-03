Highlights Daniel Farke praised Middlesbrough and sees them as a strong competitor for a top six finish in the Championship.

Daniel Farke has credited Middlesbrough with being a contender for a top six finish in the Championship this season.

The Leeds United boss was discussing Boro following the team’s 3-2 clash on Saturday afternoon in which the Whites sealed all three points.

A chaotic opening 45 minutes saw five goals scored, with Leeds edging the game going into the break.

Things calmed down in the second half, with the game ending 3-2, with a 38th minute penalty from Joel Piroe proving the decisive goal in Leeds’ favour.

Farke’s side maintained their third place position in the table as a result of the victory, moving 11 points clear of the Teesside outfit.

What did Daniel Farke say about Middlesbrough?

Farke complimented Michael Carrick’s side, claiming that he was anticipating a difficult game at home to Boro.

The German praised Middlesbrough, and believes that they will be competing for a play-off place in the second half of the season.

"We expected a tough game,” said Farke, via Teesside Live.

“I could not be happier. That was our third game in eight days and it was against a really good side. They have had a fantastic spell in the season and I judge them as a top-six competitor - a really good side.

"It is important you are fully committed against the ball otherwise you are punished. We showed this in the first half. We created so many good situations and moments and our goals were a sign of our will, our greed.

"We were desperate to win this game and I thought we were top-class in the first half. The only problem was we were over-driven in possession; there were too many losses of the ball, giving moments away.

“But it was a high-intensity game - Transition, transition, transition. The first goal we opened up the inner line and the second goal we were not fully switched on to defend the set-piece. It was a wild game first half. Every football fan must have enjoyed this game.

“I am a football fan too, so I loved it, but as a manager, I loved the second half as we calmed it down. Kept everything under control. We had good game management in the second half."

Middlesbrough are now 12th in the Championship table following their loss away at Elland Road.

The gap to the top six is currently three points after 19 games, with Boro aiming to secure a second consecutive top six finish in the second division, having finished fourth in the table last year.

Can Middlesbrough earn a play-off place this season?

Boro have struggled for consistent results this season despite performing quite well at times.

Their poor start to the campaign, potentially a hangover from their play-off disappointment in the summer and a consequence of their lack of transfer preparation, is still playing a role in their poor position in the table.

However, the gap is still just three points and there are still a lot of games to go.

With the right reinforcement in the January transfer window, then Boro should be one of the top contenders for a top six spot.