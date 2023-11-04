Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Leicester City will still finish in a top position despite their loss to his side.

The Foxes have enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning 13 out of 15 league matches.

Ipswich Town and Leeds will be looking to knock them off top spot.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke still believes Leicester City will still finish in a "top" position at the end of this term despite their home loss against his side last night, speaking to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay.

The Foxes came into this game as favourites considering they had won 13 of their 14 league matches, with their only Championship loss of the season before this game coming at home against Hull City.

They even looked strong against the Tigers and probably deserved to get something from that game - but the Whites went toe-to-toe with them and gave Enzo Maresca's side a run for their money.

Joel Piroe missed a good chance in the opening 45 - and the Foxes' Abdul Fatawu rattled the crossbar after giving Sam Byram a nightmare on the right-hand side.

In the end, it was the visitors who took the three points at the King Power Stadium, with Georginio Rutter having the simple task of prodding home from close range in the 58th minute.

Farke's side managed to hold on to the points in the end - and that will be a big boost for them in their quest to secure automatic promotion.

Having endured a nightmare under Marcelo Bielsa during their last time in the play-offs, they will be keen to avoid the possibility of similar happening and beat either Leicester or Ipswich Town to a top-two finish.

How does the top of the Championship table look now?

The top three will all retain their current positions this weekend regardless of other results, with plenty of second-tier fixtures set to take place this afternoon.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 15 20 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 15 10 28

Ipswich now have two games in hand on their two promotion rivals following last night's match and the Tractor Boys' postponed game against Rotherham United

What did Daniel Farke say about Leicester City?

With the Whites securing a win at the King Power Stadium, Leeds supporters will be keen to see the Foxes collapse after having their momentum disrupted.

But Farke still believes Leicester will be at the top end of the table at the end of this term, even with last night's setback in mind.

He said: "For us, the table is not important. The only thing that matters is where you are after 46 games.

"Whatever happened today, everything is still possible for both teams. I'm sure Leicester will be in a top position."

Will Leicester City still secure automatic promotion?

Considering the depth and quality they have in their squad, it would be difficult to see them not finishing in the top two.

They may have lost Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemens, but they retained enough top-quality players and added enough signings to secure a top-two finish.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they finish in the top two along with Leeds, but Ipswich are a side they need to keep an eye on because the Tractor Boys operate together very effectively under a hugely talented manager.

The quality of the league is higher this year - but Leicester have been very consistent and will only improve in the coming months as Maresca continues to implement his ideas.

They will also have the January window to improve and should have a decent budget, so there's plenty going for them.