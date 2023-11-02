Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke praises Leicester City for their remarkable points tally and current position, acknowledging their deserving success.

Despite losing key players and adapting to a new system under Enzo Maresca, the Foxes have shown consistency and smoothly transitioned to his style of play.

Leicester have the potential to break Reading's 106-point record this season.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Leicester City thoroughly deserve to be on their current points total and in their current position, speaking candidly to Leeds Live.

The Foxes have made a remarkable start to the season, winning 39 points from a possible 42 in their opening 14 league games.

Securing 13 wins and only losing one game, you could even say that they deserved to win their clash against Hull City that they lost, even though they were vulnerable in transition against Liam Rosenior's men.

What makes this record so remarkable is the fact that they lost the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes during the summer window, both of whom were so influential going forward last term.

They also lost some other key players including Timothy Castagne and Youri Tielemens - and although they still have some very talented players at their disposal including Jamie Vardy and summer signings Harry Winks and Conor Coady - they also had to adapt to a new system under Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Considering Maresca's demands, this transition to his style of play wouldn't have been easy, but the Foxes have made this adaptation very smoothly and now look to be well on course to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Not only are they on course to win promotion, but if they can continue to pick up points at a similar rate between now and the end of the season, they will break Reading's 106-point record from the 2005/06 season quite comfortably.

Burnley threatened to break that record at one point last term - but the Foxes look more likely to do it right now considering they have won all but one of their 14 league fixtures this season.

That is a remarkable points return - and Farke's side face a huge test tomorrow in their quest to reduce the gap between themselves and Leicester tomorrow as they make the trip to the King Power Stadium.

What did Daniel Farke say about Leicester City?

Farke had nothing but praise for the Foxes ahead of tomorrow evening's clash, believing the quality of their players and manager Maresca has contributed to their success.

He said: "You have to say they deserve their point tally after 14 games and to be in this position.

"It's remarkable, you can just give them credit and applause, they deserve all the praise I think it's a fantastic side.

"There are many reasons, many top players who've played at Premier League level and have lots stability in the club, although there was the disappointment of relegation, you got the feeling they got to work quickly and kept the key players together and found a really good balance with lots of quality players and quality coach."

Can Leicester City go on to break Reading FC's 106-point record?

It would be a brilliant achievement because the Royals were so consistent during 2005/06.

The Berkshire side's season will probably stand out as the most impressive in Championship history regardless of what the Foxes do this term, because Steve Coppell's side didn't have the budget or quality of players that Leicester have now.

In fairness, the quality of the second tier as a whole has probably improved, and that's why Leicester deserve recognition if this record is broken.

They certainly look impressive and have shown real consistency this term.

And considering Maresca is only in the early stages of his reign, you feel the Foxes will only get better if the Italian doesn't overcomplicate things, which would be easy to do.