Leeds United boss Daniel Farke doesn't feel there's an increased expectation on his side to secure home wins at Elland Road after managing to get their campaign back on track, speaking to Leeds Live.

The Whites made an underwhelming start to the season, coming back from 2-0 down on the opening day against Cardiff City to draw 2-2. Although they will be pleased with that comeback, they would have been hoping to get three points against the Bluebirds.

They weren't even able to get a point against Birmingham City at St Andrew's and could only draw against West Bromwich Albion in their third game, meaning they had taken just two points from a possible nine.

Farke's side did secure a 4-3 away win at Ipswich Town, which could definitely be seen as a good result considering how well Kieran McKenna's men have started the campaign. But they couldn't back that up with a win against Sheffield Wednesday, only drawing 0-0 against the South Yorkshire outfit.

Following the international break, they have registered four points from six against Millwall and Hull City but have failed to win a league game at home so far this term, which is disappointing.

They will be grateful that they have an extra point on the board, with the Whites battling well with 10 men to secure a 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium in midweek.

But their home form has to improve sooner rather than later if they want to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

Does Daniel Farke feel extra pressure to win at home with Leeds United?

With some of their summer signings settling in during the international break and the Whites in a better place to go on and win games now, does Farke feel there's a heightened expectation for his side to go on and win games at Elland Road?

The Whites' boss answered that question emphatically, saying: "No, I felt it from the first home game if I'm honest. So everyone wants us to win the games and the first home game.

"So each and every game there is pressure and then the biggest question from ourselves being because we want to be successful and want to add many, many points.

"We’re on a good path at the moment, we have a good shape, we show good performances.

"Also, eight points out of the last four games is really good regarding that there were three unbelievably difficult away games included. So pretty happy at the moment but I could do with a home win, definitely."

Should Leeds United now be winning more games at home?

There was a lot of change at Leeds in the summer, not just in terms of players but also in terms of owners.

With this in mind, their slow start to the season was understandable, with the transfer window also proving to be a distraction for some players.

But now the window is shut and their signings have had more time to settle in, results should continue improving.

They should be looking to get maximum points from today's game against Watford and they should also be winning against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City if they want to be in the promotion mix.

They can't afford to underestimate their opponents - but they need to be confident enough to control games at home - something they can do against most teams.

The Whites may find it more difficult against the likes of Leicester City and Southampton who like to retain possession, but they should be dominant against plenty of teams in this division when they're at home, and they should also be confident enough to be on the front foot on the road too.