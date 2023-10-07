Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke views today's match against Bristol City as "crucial".

Perhaps that slow start was to be expected, because they weren't able to make a quick start to the summer due to their takeover saga and there was also plenty of speculation surrounding their players.

Wilfried Gnonto even made himself unavailable for a couple of the West Yorkshire side's game and speculation wouldn't have helped, so Farke may have been expecting a rocky start.

The ex-Norwich City boss has managed to get his team back on track ahead of the next international break though, going unbeaten in four of their last five league fixtures.

Although they will have been frustrated not to have secured three points away at Hull City, they were lucky to come away from the MKM Stadium with a point in the end following Joe Rodon's dismissal and Adama Traore's remarkable miss.

Following their 3-1 loss at Southampton last weekend, they managed to get themselves back on track against Queens Park Rangers in midweek and will be hoping to carry that momentum through to this afternoon's clash at Elland Road.

Where are Leeds United currently sitting in the Championship?

Leeds are currently in sixth place and this is a position they will definitely take following a rough start to 2023/24.

They were fifth yesterday, but Birmingham City's win against West Bromwich Albion last night demoted them to sixth and it will be interesting to see whether they can climb above Blues again.

As things stand, they are nine points adrift of the top two which is a shame for them but they can help to keep some of their promotion rivals at bay today with a victory against Nigel Pearson's side.

What did Daniel Farke say ahead of Leeds United's game against Bristol City?

Although Farke believes this game can't be classed as the most important of the season, he isn't underestimating just how important this clash could be for his team.

Speaking to Leeds Live ahead of this match, he said: "We're in the top six and want to cement this position and stabilise this position. In order to do this, this home game against Bristol is crucial. We have to be ready.

"For me, it's not the most important game because each and every game is about three points, but it's a really crucial game for us.

"We need a really buzzing Elland Road tomorrow. We need supporters to sing their souls out of their body and we need them to carry us."

How important is this Bristol City game for Leeds United?

This is an important game because the table is still very tight at this point.

A loss could mean they tumble down the division just before the international break and that isn't ideal for the Whites' team mentally.

But a win would keep them firmly in the promotion mix - and will allow them to end this set of fixtures on a high note.

In fairness, they responded to their poor 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday well after the first international break, but points on the board are needed and they have a good chance to get a win against the Robins.

And they need to be flawless if they want to give themselves a chance of catching Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who are both in the top two at this stage.