Highlights Farke sees the 1-1 draw as a positive and believes it's never a bad result to take a point on the road in the league.

Leeds United, however, should have won the game and will be disappointed with the missed opportunity.

The draw keeps Leeds' unbeaten run intact, but they missed a chance to put pressure on the teams above them.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke doesn't think their 1-1 draw at Rotherham United last night is a bad result, making this claim to Leeds Live.

The Whites came into last night's game as the clear favourites, not just because of the difference between the two sides in the division but also because the Millers were without a permanent manager in place following the dismissal of Matt Taylor.

And things went according to plan for Farke's side early on, with Crysencio Summerville breaking the offside trap before slotting home to give the visitors the lead in South Yorkshire.

Summerville had another chance just after the half-hour mark, but he couldn't convert and the hosts managed to equalise in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Hakeem Odoffin firing the ball into the back of the net.

A terrible mistake from Ethan Ampadu shortly after the interval gave Sam Nombe the opportunity to put the Millers ahead, but a clearance on the line saved the away side and it looked as though they had won it late on through Jaidon Anthony.

Unfortunately for Farke's men, the offside flag went up and they could only come away with a point in the end.

The players will surely be disappointed by this result, because even though this game was an away tie, it was a golden opportunity for them to keep the pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

And at the end of the season, the dropping of these two points could make a difference, so the Whites will be looking to redeem themselves despite the fact they didn't suffer a defeat at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

What did Daniel Farke claim following Rotherham United v Leeds United?

Although there is clear disappointment, Farke decided to look at this result as a positive.

Speaking to Leeds Live in his post-match press conference, he said: "When there is a day you cannot win, you make sure you don't lose it.

"Although we are disappointed because we are so close, it's a draw on the road in this league. Never a bad result.

"Yes, allow them to be disappointed, but it's a point on the road and we stay unbeaten."

Should Leeds United be disappointed with their draw against Rotherham United?

This has got to be seen as a missed opportunity for the Whites, now they have set high standards.

Although they were away from home, this was a game they would have been expecting to be winning.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 16 19 39 2 Ipswich Town 16 15 39 3 Leeds United 17 11 32

In saying that, they have kept their unbeaten run going and there are no guarantees that the teams above them will win today.

Ipswich face a particularly difficult task as they make the trip to West Bromwich Albion this evening.

A win last night would have allowed Leeds to ramp up the pressure, but they failed to do that and this is probably why they will probably be so disappointed.