Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is not concerned about the gap between them and Ipswich Town, with nine points separating the two teams.

Despite major changes and key player departures, Leeds are in a strong position in third place.

Leeds need to be consistent if they want to secure a place in the promotion mix.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he isn't concerned about the gap between them and Ipswich Town at the moment, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites are currently in third place and in isolation, that's a very strong position for them to be in considering they had a slow start to the summer window and experienced major changes during the summer with a change in ownership.

They also lost some key players in the summer, either permanently or on loan.

Jack Harrison made the loan switch to Everton and Tyler Adams sealed a permanent switch to AFC Bournemouth, although the latter deal is looking like a blessing in disguise for Leeds considering the American's injury problems.

Several others left, but some of their key players remained at the club and they were able to add a decent amount of quality to their team, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe arriving at Elland Road.

On a more negative note though, they aren't exactly in the most stable position at this point, with just three points separating them and Blackburn Rovers who are currently in 11th place.

And five points separate the West Yorkshire side and Norwich City who are in 14th place.

With this in mind, the Whites will need to be consistent if they want to retain their place in the play-offs, and have a chance to secure three points before many others in the division this lunchtime as they face local rivals Huddersfield Town.

How many points separate Leeds United and Ipswich Town?

Leicester City and Ipswich have quite clearly been the best teams in the division so far this season, with the Foxes winning 12 of their 13 league games.

That's an exceptional record - but it could be argued that the Tractor Boys have had a more impressive season considering they have only just been promoted from League One.

They had last Friday's game at Rotherham United postponed because of weather conditions - but are still nine points ahead of Leeds with a game in hand over Farke's side.

Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 13 20 36 2 Ipswich Town 12 13 31 3 Leeds United 13 6 22

What did Daniel Farke say about the gap between Leeds United and Ipswich Town?

Considering the Whites have only played 13 games, the fact there's already a nine-point gap between them and the top two will concern some of their supporters.

But Farke is relaxed at this point, saying: "The difference to Ipswich or whatever is not important to me. The table is for me just important after 40 games.

"Also don't like that you always have to be concerned about something, so if someone would have offered the position three after a really difficult summer break in the end of August that we will be in position three and in the top six with a proper point tally, I think many people would have settled that would be great if you're in this position."

Should Leeds United be concerned about the gap between them and Ipswich Town?

Leicester and Ipswich are looking as though they are going to run away with it.

And that's a concern for the Whites who suffered heartbreak in the play-offs the last time they were there.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Even though they would be one of the favourites in the play-offs, they were favourites under Marcelo Bielsa last term and this is why automatic promotion would be preferable for them.

At this stage though, Leeds might be more concerned about the fact they could drop out of the top six.

Today is a great opportunity for them to strengthen their position against Huddersfield - and they need to make it count.