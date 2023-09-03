Highlights Daniel Farke is disappointed about losing Luis Sinisterra in the transfer window but believes Jaidon Anthony is a perfect replacement.

Losing Sinisterra will be a blow for Leeds United as he was a proven goalscorer at a higher level.

Farke refused to discuss Sinisterra's departure too much - but said his contract made things difficult for the Whites in their quest to retain him.

Daniel Farke has spoken about losing star winger Luis Sinisterra late in the summer transfer window.

His side were able to accrue another point this weekend, after drawing 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Prior to yesterday's game at Elland Road, the visitors were yet to get a point on the board in their first season back in the Championship.

Two of Leeds' new signings featured in the game, with Djed Spence and Glen Kamara coming on with a matter of minutes to play. Their new winger, Jaidon Anthony, didn't feature in the matchday squad.

The manager spoke after the game about the man who Anthony is replacing: Luis Sinisterra. The Colombian winger joined AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan on the final day of the window.

What did Daniel Farke say about Luis Sinisterra leaving?

After his side's draw, the German manager was asked about the swap deal between his club and the Cherries, and the Colombian leaving as a result of it.

He said "I am always open and honest. I have praised Luis since I arrived. He can be outstanding and dominant at this level.

"If I said I was happy he left nobody would believe me. We spoke about his contract being complicated, I won't go into details. Tough reality. We have to accept he went this way."

Farke then went on to discuss Anthony, who has arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth.

He added: "You can feel sorry for yourself, but no, we found a perfect replacement. With Jaidon Anthony we found the best possible option. Proven in the Championship. Started games in the Premier League. Brilliant lad. Desperate to be here. Still an age he can improve from."

When asked if he was let down by any of the departures from his squad, Farke said "I spoke openly yesterday and I would not have predicted the squad would like this, but this is the reality and I am happy."

"There's no feeling sorry for the loss of some players, more backing the players who have stayed. We have to create the best from our squad and achieve the best possible outcome."

Will losing Luis Sinisterra be a big blow for Leeds United this year?

The 24-year-old scored eight times in 25 appearances for the Yorkshire-based club last season and five of those came in the Premier League.

Whenever a relegated team loses a player who is capable of scoring goals at a higher level, it's going to be a tough pill to swallow.

When it comes to the options that Farke has to play on the wings, there isn't a deep pool of quality to draw from. The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Anthony are proven at this level, and higher. But, once you look past them, the only other proven entities are Crysencio Summerville and Dan James.

The team have drawn three of their first five Championship games, and they've also been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Salford City.

They've lacked match-winners; someone who can just take over a game if needed. Sinisterra has the quality to do that. Leeds fans just have to hope that his replacement will step up adequately.

Anthony does have promotion-winning experience and that should be valuable - but it remains to be seen whether he can perform on a consistent basis for the Whites.

His consistency will determine whether he can be deemed an adequate replacement for Sinsterra.