Highlights Daniel Farke admits that his days at Leeds United are now more relaxed compared to the summer.

Leeds United saw a significant number of player departures, including loan moves.

The speculation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto's would have caused stress for Farke, but he managed to resolve the situation.

Daniel Farke has revealed that his days at Leeds United are more relaxed following a busy summer, making this admission to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites saw plenty of movement at Elland Road during the previous window - and that isn't a surprise considering they were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Inevitably, players were going to leave but the volume of players that departed may have come as a surprise to many supporters, who didn't previously realise that some players had the power to go out on loan following their drop to the Championship.

This blunder from key figures behind the scenes meant many useful players left the club without the Whites receiving much money for them, which is a blow despite the fact these players will return from their loan spells after the end of the season.

And these loan exits meant the West Yorkshire side only generated a limited amount from player departures during the summer window, though they did receive around £24m for Tyler Adams.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Not only did players depart, but some others who have remained at the club were heavily linked with moves away from Elland Road, and this speculation didn't help.

Wilfried Gnonto even made himself unavailable for games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City in August after being told by the Whites' officials he wouldn't leave the club during the summer window.

How is Daniel Farke feeling at Leeds United?

Having to deal with departures, speculation and a summer takeover, the previous window wouldn't have been a pleasant experience for Farke.

And he is feeling more relaxed now according to the man himself, who said: "I had game days in the beginning where I wasn’t able to fill the bench and on the training pitch where we had just 14 or 15 players, and the half the squad was thinking about a loan move.

"It was a hell of a task and it’s still a big task and challenge to bring stability to this emotional, big club.

"My days are much more relaxed and smooth than they were in the summer."

What would have been the most stressful part of the summer for Daniel Farke?

The takeover period must have been stressful for Farke because he would have wanted to have certainty straight away.

However, the Gnonto situation will have been just as stressful.

The speculation surrounding the Italian wouldn't have been helpful and the winger's decision to make himself unavailable caused a real saga.

That wasn't helpful for the Whites who didn't make the best start to the season, with off-field noise likely to have played a part in that.

Fair play to Farke for managing to sort the situation out - because it could have spiralled out of control.