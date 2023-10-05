Highlights Daniel Farke believes the partnership between Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter is working well and will continue as long as they contribute to Leeds' victories.

Both players have already scored and assisted each other, indicating a strong understanding and attacking threat for the team.

Rutter has improved his performances compared to last season, while Piroe has made a positive impact with four goals in seven games since joining Leeds.

Daniel Farke has given his verdict on the strike partnership between Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter.

The Leeds United manager has spoken about his two forwards playing together, a partnership they have struck up in recent weeks.

Rutter was involved in the team’s winning goal on Wednesday night, assisting Crysencio Summerville in a 1-0 victory over QPR.

The 21-year-old took his tally up to two goals and three assists in the Championship from nine appearances, as the Whites moved up to sixth in the table.

Piroe has played in a slightly deeper role behind Rutter since arriving from Swansea City in late August, which has seen him score four goals in seven appearances.

What has Daniel Farke said about Joel Piroe?

Speaking after the game, Farke discussed the partnership between his two forwards.

He believes that it is a combination that works well, and will continue as long as both continue to help Leeds win games.

“If we win games and they’re both involved in goals, everything is ok," said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“To be there for Joel with four goals already is good, after just a few games, I think seven games and four goals, if he can keep going with that then happy days.

“Georgi put another assist in and also a really good performance.

“It is not always the day to shine for both of them, they have a fantastic relationship and score goals just for fun, sometimes it’s difficult days and for Georgi I think it was many good situations today.

“Joel didn’t have his best day today let’s be honest, but he is still unbelievably important for us and also pleased that I could save him a few minutes in the end, to bring a quality player like Patrick Bamford on because the next game is coming soon.

“He has just played 60 or 65 minutes, I think he’s saved some energy for the next game.”

Bamford made only his second league appearance of the season by coming on in the final 25 minutes of the win over QPR, replacing Piroe just after the hour mark.

The forward has been recovering from injury issues, only making his return to action in last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Southampton.

Leeds now have a solid number of attacking options at their disposal in their pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League.

This win moved the team back into the play-off places, with the gap to second place Ipswich Town currently nine points.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Bristol City on 7 October.

How strong is the partnership between Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter?

Rutter and Piroe have already combined for a couple of goals, striking up an immediate understanding between each other.

Farke finding a way to fit both into the starting lineup is a positive for Leeds, and gives them a strong attacking threat up front.

Rutter disappointed people with his performances last season following his January arrival, but he is performing well now.

Piroe has proven a smart signing, with a record of four goals from seven games giving him a great platform for his start to life at Elland Road.