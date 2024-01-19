Highlights Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, values Joe Rodon's contribution to the team and wants him to stay longer.

The club is focusing on the current season and will address Rodon's future in the summer.

Leeds might have to consider their promotion status before committing to a permanent deal, considering Tottenham's valuation of Rodon at £20 million.

Daniel Farke has provided an update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon at Leeds United.

The defender has become a key part of the Yorkshire outfit since joining on loan from Spurs during the summer window.

The Welshman has featured 24 times in the Championship, with the team battling for promotion to the Premier League.

This has led to speculation that he could sign for the club on a permanent basis, either in January at the end of the campaign.

It has been reported that the London club’s valuation of the centre-back is in the region of £20 million amid Leeds’ potential interest in a permanent deal.

Farke addresses Rodon’s future

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game with Preston, Farke addressed the situation surrounding Rodon.

The German indicated that they are happy with the player’s contribution to the team and work is going on "behind the scenes", but that he is not focused on what the future holds for the defender just yet.

“Behind the scenes we are working,” said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We are more than happy with Joe.

“You see him growing into this club more into a leader role.

“You see how much it means to him to defend this white shirt.

“I think he is happy to be here and be an important part.

“He was crucial to our really good performances and development during the season.

“We would like him to stay for a bit longer, it's not an urgent topic, he will stay with us 'til the end of the season.

“We have a few other things to concentrate on before we plan for the summer.

“Joe is in our plans for sure, he is not our player yet, we are a bit depending on what the other parties say about this topic.

“We try behind the scenes with this stuff.

“You know how much I value Joe and his importance for us as a team.”

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points behind second place Ipswich Town.

Sunday represents a chance to close the gap to four points ahead of the Tractor Boys’ big game with leaders Leicester City on Monday night.

Victory over the Lilywhites could put the pressure on Kieran McKenna’s side, and maintain their 100 per cent record in 2024 so far.

The two sides meet at Elland Road in a 12pm kick-off on 21 January.

January focus needed for Leeds

Leeds need to prioritise building a team that can fight for promotion right now, which means putting the Rodon situation off until the summer.

Confirming a deal with Spurs for the defender now would be a luxury signing that the club cannot afford, given the weaknesses in other areas that they have.

Rodon has performed quite well for Leeds this season, and looking to make it a permanent deal in the summer would make a lot of sense.

However, much might depend on their promotion status given Tottenham’s high valuation of the Wales international, as £20 million would be a lot to spend for a club still in the Championship.