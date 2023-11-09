Despite it being a fixture that isn't in their division anymore, Leeds United will have been watching events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium very closely on Monday evening when Spurs took on Chelsea.

And when the hosts' star centre-back Micky van de Ven pulled up with what looked to be a very serious hamstring injury, Daniel Farke may have been fearing the worst ahead of the January transfer window reopening at the start of 2024.

The best-case scenario for Van de Ven's return to action is early January, according to The Telegraph, that is if he doesn't require surgery on the issue - if the Dutchman does need to go under the knife then it could be a longer period of absence.

With Cristian Romero also sent off against Chelsea, Ange Postecoglou was left with Eric Dier and Emerson Royal as his centre-back options for more than half of the match, citing Spurs' depth issues in that position.

That could potentially come to bite Leeds and Farke when the window re-opens in January 2024 as they took Joe Rodon on loan from the Premier League side back in the summer transfer window.

Typically, most season-long loan deals have a break clause in them so that they can be reviewed in the January window, with some players recalled due to lack of game-time, injuries or to move them on to a better opportunity.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

And there will have been fears at Elland Road when Van de Ven went off earlier this week regarding the future of Rodon, who has been a key player for Farke in the previous two months.

Thankfully though, any potential fears that Leeds fans may be having about a potential departure of Rodon in less than two months appear to have been quashed by their head coach.

What has Daniel Farke said on Joe Rodon's Leeds United future?

Addressing the potential situation that may arise in January, Farke has said that Rodon will remain at the Whites until the end of the season as previously agreed, with seemingly no chance of Spurs recalling the Welshman.

"Joe will stay with us," Farke said, per The Athletic's Phil Hay.

"It's important that we have that stability." Impressed with his development.

"He's been brilliant so far."

Joe Rodon's Leeds United stats in 2023-24

Rodon quickly secured himself a spot in Farke's starting 11 upon arrival from Spurs, but with Liam Cooper out on the sidelines with a foot injury, the Wales international didn't have too much competition.

He jumped ahead of Charlie Cresswell though and has formed a strong partnership with Pascal Struijk at the back, with the two complementing each other really well as a right and left footed pair.

Joe Rodon's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 1 Clean Sheets 5 Tackles Per Game 0.5 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 Clearances Per Game 3.8 Blocks Per Game 0.9 Pass Success % 89.7

Should Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, then there will no doubt be a clamouring from United fans to get Rodon tied down to a permanent deal in West Yorkshire.

And whilst there is no reported permanent fee included in the loan agreement, it shouldn't be difficult to do a deal with Spurs considering Rodon is on the fringes of their first-team squad quite clearly.