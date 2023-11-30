Highlights Sam Byram has been a key player for Leeds United this season and his return to the club has been highly praised by manager Daniel Farke.

Byram's defensive abilities and intensity bring a crucial element to the team, and his contributions have been instrumental in their recent good run of form.

Byram's impressive performances have solidified his position as the first-choice left-back and have exceeded expectations considering he was a free agent just a few months ago.

Daniel Farke has described Sam Byram as ‘one of the best free transfers in the history of Leeds United’ as he continued his fine start to the season.

Sam Byram grabs second chance with Leeds United

The full-back came through the ranks at Leeds before leaving in 2016 for West Ham, with a spell at Norwich, where he worked with Farke, following that, until Byram was released in the summer.

The Whites gave Byram the chance to train with them in the summer, and he clearly impressed, as not only did he earn a contract, but he has also established himself as the first choice left-back this season.

The 30-year-old has been a reliable figure at the back, contributing greatly to a good run of form that has left Farke’s side in third position as we head into the busy festive period.

Daniel Farke makes Sam Byram claim

Byram was impressive once again in the 3-1 win over Swansea last night, as he did his job defensively, and kept the ball well.

Furthermore, he also played a key role in Leeds’ crucial third goal, as it was his brilliant challenge on the halfway line that set up the attack which ended with Dan James firing home.

So, it’s fair to say the fans are enjoying Byram’s return, and so is the boss, as he told The Athletic reporter Phil Hay that bringing the defender back is one of the best deals the club have done.

“I was 100 per cent sure what he would offer when we signed him. He must be one of the best free transfers in the history of Leeds United. He's playing fantastic, an outstanding season so far.”

How important is Sam Byram to Leeds?

You only have to see Byram’s display last night to see why he is such a crucial player for the team, and how they played without him at Rotherham on Friday night.

He brings an aggression and intensity to the side with the way he defends, and that can rub off on the rest of the team.

Defensively, he has been sound this season, and he keeps the ball well too, so he is the sort of player that Farke can put out on the pitch and have no worries about. Of course, he may not get the headlines like some of his teammates, but you can be sure they all appreciate his contribution.

From Byram’s perspective, he will be living the dream right now. We know Leeds is a club close to his heart, and having been a free agent in the summer, he surely can’t have imagined he would be playing an important role in their promotion push just a matter of months later.

What next for Leeds?

Another home win means the Whites are seven points away from the automatic promotion places, and Farke’s side are about to embark on a huge period that will give us a real idea whether they’re genuine top two contenders.

Middlesbrough make the trip to Elland Road this weekend, with games against Sunderland, Ipswich and West Brom also scheduled before the end of 2023.