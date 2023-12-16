Highlights Daniel Farke hopes to be at Leeds for six years and achieve something special with the club.

Mark Robins has achieved that aim and has done an impressive job at Coventry, leading them from League Two to the Championship play-off final.

Farke may not last six years at Leeds like Robins has at the CBS Arena.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he would still love to be at the club in six years' time, making this admission to Leeds Live.

Those comments came ahead of this afternoon's clash against Mark Robins' Coventry City, with the Sky Blues' boss spending more than six-and-a-half years in charge of the club.

Leading the club from League Two to the Championship play-off final in that time, Robins has done a remarkable job at the Coventry Building Society Arena and will be seen as a legend after transforming the Midlands outfit during a difficult period for them.

It's rare to last that long as a manager in the modern day - but to both SISU and Doug King's credit - Robins has been given the time to turn this club into a major success story.

The sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer allowed them to bring in some top-quality players who should only go on to enhance the Sky Blues' chances of winning promotion, even though they have endured a tough start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

They face a tough task today though, as they make the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds.

Farke on Leeds United future: "I would love it"

Farke is only a matter of months into his tenure at Elland Road - but he's clear where he wants to be for the long term.

He said: "This job always comes with lots of pressure and it is never easy. I have been here six months and already it feels like six years because so much has happened during this time.

"I love it here and if I am still allowed to be here in six years having helped this amazing club achieve something special, I would love it.

"It would also mean we would have achieved our targets. I know what my targets are short and long term and we want to be successful."

Daniel Farke may not last six years at Leeds United

It would be difficult to see Farke lasting six years at Elland Road, sadly.

Staying in the Championship for too long will probably be unacceptable in terms of the board's view.

And if they are promoted to the Premier League, they may end up finding themselves in trouble or relegated again, which could lead to Farke's sacking.

The only way Farke may be able to last in West Yorkshire is by making Leeds an established top-flight team.

And that won't be an easy task, so it will be interesting to see how long he lasts at the club. He's certainly a gifted manager, but results will almost certainly dictate how long his stay is.