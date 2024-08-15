Leeds United boss Daniel Farke wants four new signings before the transfer deadline as he prepares to lose influential forward Georginio Rutter to Brighton.

It has been a hectic summer for the Whites since they lost the play-off final to Southampton back in May, with Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville among the high-profile exits prior to Rutter.

Leeds United's Senior Summer Departures (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined Archie Gray Tottenhamq Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth Crysencio Summerville West Ham United Rasmus Kristensen Frankfurt Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Real Betis Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Glen Kamara Rennes Robin Koch Frankfurt Cody Drameh Hull City Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Sam Greenwood Preston Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Ian Poveda Sunderland Georginio Rutter (pending medical) Brighton

Naturally, that has left fans concerned, and a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day, followed by a thrashing at home to Middlesbrough in the League Cup, means many believe the squad is lacking in certain areas.

And, reporter Joe Donnohue revealed that Farke told the press that he wants four new additions to help the squad, including replacements for Summerville and Rutter.

“Farke says Leeds need full-back cover, a midfielder, a replacement for Summerville and an offensive player that has 'the full package' of goals and assists to replace Georginio. Manager in 'daily talks' with recruitment chiefs at Elland Road.”

Leeds United need to sign quality before transfer deadline

The issue for Leeds right now is that they don’t just need any old players to come in.

Summerville was named Player of the Year in the Championship last season, whilst anyone who saw Rutter will have recognised his talent, and he also chipped in with seven goals and 16 assists.

So, it’s about identifying real quality before the deadline, and whilst the funds should be available now, it has to be spent wisely.

We know that spending big doesn’t guarantee success, and Leeds are now in a position where they have to replace their two best attacking players with just over two weeks left in the deadline.

That is not the position they would’ve wanted to be in, whilst it also leaves them vulnerable to clubs raising their prices, knowing the Whites are in an increasingly desperate situation.

In fairness to the board, the Rutter sale is something that is out of their hands, as he had a release clause from joining Leeds in the Premier League, and it’s not down to them that Brighton decided to trigger it at the last minute.

Daniel Farke is right to send Leeds United transfer message

However, they will be questioned about why other deals haven’t already been lined up.

The need for a left-back has been obvious for some time, ensuring they have natural cover behind Junior Firpo. Similarly, after Glen Kamara and Gray departed, it was clear they required another central midfielder beyond Joe Rothwell.

So, you can understand Farke’s frustration, and there is pressure on the owners to suitably back the manager in the final weeks.

The German has faced some criticism of his own after the first two results, and he will be aware that things can turn quickly if Leeds don’t start winning games, so he will want a squad that can cope with the demanding Championship season.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom as they seek to get their first win on the board against a side many expect to be a fellow promotion rival.