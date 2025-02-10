A mixed injury bulletin has been issued ahead of Leeds United's clash against Watford tomorrow evening, with Daniel Farke delivering updates on Joe Rodon, Dan James and Max Wober as well as Patrick Bamford's recovery process

Leeds have largely been dealt favourable luck on the injury front this term, although the well-documented loss of captain Ethan Ampadu between the end of September through to December was a huge blow which had threatened to test their resolve in the way of promotion.

Those ambitions, however, look increasingly likely to be realised at the second time of asking come May. Leeds will now put their full attention on getting back to the promised land after falling out of the FA Cup in Saturday's fourth-round home defeat to Millwall, which concluded a fourteen-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Farke's side are top of the league and, at this point in time, it's hard to see exactly who will stop the Whites from sealing a Premier League return in a few months' time.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Watford, the German boss revealed Welsh duo Rodon and James were both left out of Saturday's FA Cup tie after reporting knocks during the midweek win at Coventry City.

Rodon and James have both been key for Leeds this season, with the latter having played a starring role in the Whites' last league fixture at Elland Road - a 7-0 rout of Cardiff City - last Saturday.

Dan James' Leeds United stats across all competitions as of February 10, via FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 35 4 4 2022/23 Premier League 7 1 1 2023/24 Championship 46 13 8 2024/25 Championship 25 8 6

However, Wober missed the cup showdown through a recurring knee injury, which now requires an operation. The Austrian defender has played just six times in the Championship this season and is not expected to build on those appearances until the end of March, according to Farke.

Farke told the press: "Daniel James and Joe Rodon are back in training since yesterday, they will be available.

"It was a bit precautionary leaving them out. If nothing major happens they're definitely back available. Bad news sadly with Max Wober, this ongoing knee problem.

“He will need another surgery, we'll do this as quick as possible and he'll be out until the next international break.

"During this week he'll have the surgery and he's out for about six weeks, so the end of March."

Farke also gave an update on the return of Bamford, who is currently dealing with a hamstring problem and is yet to start a single league match for the Whites this season.

The striker has been plagued by injury setbacks over the last few seasons and is still seemingly some way off first-team contention, having not featured since the New Year's Day draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Bamford had expected to return to first-team training this week, although the trip to Vicarage Road has now disrupted his process ever so slightly.

When asked if the 31-year-old had returned to training, Farke said: "Not yet because tomorrow the game we're focused on it,"

"It depends how the next days will develop. He's not back yet and will not return before this Watford game, we'll see how it develops in the next days."

Related Leeds United target set for summer Chelsea transfer switch Dario Essugo has admirers in Leeds United and Chelsea, with the latter set to land the Sporting midfielder in the summer.

Bamford's continued absence simply has not been felt this term, though, with the one-cap England international very much third-choice in the pecking order behind Mateo Joseph and top scorer Joel Piroe.

\